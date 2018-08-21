Dating Dollars

Yahoo.com did a story about the high cost of dating using information gathered from the online dating service Match.com. Match talked to about 5000 people to find out how much the average date costs state-by-state. If you take dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets, the average cost of a date in the U-S is $102. The most expensive is New York. The least is South Dakota. Oregon’s average date night costs about $120. Some say it’s just too much and they are giving it up.

The dating experts say get creative if you want to save money. Rent scooters and go around town. Take a trip to nature. There are ways to do it cheaply. Good luck.

Photo Courtesy of –David Foster/Yahoo Finance

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/gave-look-expensive-dating-across-u-s-states-200617454.html