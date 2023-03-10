Dante James Halling Sentenced To 45 Years in Prison For Attempted Murder of Law Enforcement Officers

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Dante James Halling, 60, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of five sheriff’s deputies and one Tualatin police officer in August 2019. Mr. Halling pleaded guilty to six counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Burglary in the Second, and all of his sentence will be served under Ballot Measure 11.

The incident occurred when Mr. Halling burglarized an outdoor shed in a Scoggins Valley Road residence and stole a shotgun and ammunition before attempting to enter the back door of the victim’s home. Members of the victim’s family immediately called 911, and Washington County Sheriff Officers dispatched the Washington County Sheriff’s Tactical Negotiations Team to the property.

While clearing the home, the Tactical Negotiations Team found Mr. Halling armed and attempting to enter the back door of the victim’s home before running into a wooded area near the residence. The team pursued Mr. Halling into the woods, where he opened fire, shooting Deputy Jeremy Braun in the chest and neck and Deputy Chris Iverson in the side and left elbow.

Deputy Braun nearly died from his injuries, sustaining traumatic injuries with shotgun pellets striking the carotid artery and jugular vein. He was life-flighted to the Oregon Health Science University trauma unit for emergency surgery. Mr. Halling was arrested and transported to Emanuel Hospital in Portland, where he was diagnosed with acute methamphetamine intoxication.

At the sentencing, Judge Beth Roberts noted Mr. Halling’s extensive criminal history and the need to ensure public safety. “Judge Roberts sent an important message today – that criminals are still punished in Washington County, and we will not tolerate violence directed at law enforcement or other first responders,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Bracken McKey.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office acknowledged the bravery and quick response of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon Health Science University Trauma Unit, Rehabilitation Institute of Oregon, and Metro West Ambulance. The office also commended the courage, selfless service, and heroism of the Washington County Sheriff’s Tactical Negotiations Team for putting their lives in harm’s way to protect the residents of Washington County.