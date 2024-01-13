Dangerously Cold Weather Grips Portland Metro Area

Portland, Ore – Dangerously cold weather has settled in around the Portland metro area on Saturday, bringing freezing temperatures throughout the Willamette Valley. An arctic blast is responsible for the bitter cold, accompanied by snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

At 8 a.m., Portland recorded a temperature of around 17 degrees, with Beaverton and West Linn also at 17 degrees in the early morning. The region will experience extremely cold temperatures, hovering near 20 degrees throughout the day.

According to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill, there will be no warming today, and areas are not expected to rise above freezing until Tuesday afternoon.

Breezy winds are anticipated, with gusts ranging from 10-25 mph and high gusts reaching up to 50 mph near the Gorge. Wind chill values are likely to be in the single digits to zero.

Snow and freezing rain have been reported in downtown Portland and other parts of the metro area, extending south to Salem and north into Clark County in Washington state. The bulk of the precipitation is expected in the afternoon and into the mid-evening. While the exact amount of precipitation in the Portland metro area is challenging to determine, meteorologist Rod Hill predicts a total of 3-8 inches of snow and sleet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Portland metro area and parts of the Oregon coast. Although the storm is projected to conclude late Saturday and into the overnight hours, the extreme cold will persist for several days.