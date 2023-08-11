Dangerous Heat On Tap For Early Next Week

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland, Oregon, has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for several areas in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, which will be in effect from Monday morning through Thursday evening. The watch warns of potentially dangerously hot conditions that could have significant impacts on residents and outdoor activities.

Affected Areas:

Coast Range of Northwest Oregon

Lower Columbia

Greater Portland Metro Area

Central Willamette Valley

Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills

Upper Hood River Valley

Western Columbia River Gorge

Central Columbia River Gorge

I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Washington

Greater Vancouver Area, Washington

Expected Conditions: There is a 70% chance that high temperatures during this period could range between 94°F to 105°F, while low temperatures may not drop below 63°F to 70°F from Monday through Thursday. These extreme temperatures have the potential to pose a risk to public health and well-being, particularly for individuals engaging in outdoor activities or work.

Impact and Precautions: The anticipated extreme heat increases the likelihood of heat-related illnesses. It is strongly advised to stay informed about the latest forecasts and warnings, and to take precautionary measures to mitigate the risks associated with the heat wave. Recommendations include staying well-hydrated, seeking air-conditioned environments, avoiding direct sun exposure, and checking on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

Furthermore, it is crucial to never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during warm or hot weather. The interior of a vehicle can rapidly reach lethal temperatures within a short period of time.