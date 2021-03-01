      Weather Alert

“Dancing Doc” Accused of Sexually Harassing Co-Worker

Mar 1, 2021 @ 3:12am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal lawsuit alleges that an Oregon Health & Science University doctor known for dancing in his scrubs on social media sexually harassed a coworker at Portland’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The Oregonian reports the suit, filed late Friday in Portland, alleges Jason Campbell harassed a female social worker last year, including unwanted touching and sending sexually charged text messages.

Campbell and his attorney, Kristin L. Olson, didn’t return phone, text and email messages from The Oregonian seeking comment.

The suit says Campbell currently lives and works in Florida.

