Damian Lillard Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the 13th time in his career, Damian Lillard is the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week.
Dame was given the award after leading the Blazers to an undefeated record last week.
His 13 player of the week honors are the most in franchise history.
.@Dame_Lillard has been named the @NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.
Congrats, Dame! https://t.co/JTXBjj9XrB pic.twitter.com/M4Y4HbMcyJ
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 22, 2021
