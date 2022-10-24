KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Damian Lillard Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

October 24, 2022 12:42PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. – Damian Lillard is the Western Conference Player of the Week.

The honor for Dame comes after he led the Blazers to a 3-0 start, averaging 34 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

He currently ranks third in scoring per game in the NBA and second in the Western Conference.

This marks the 14th time in his career that Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, the most in franchise history.

