Damian Lillard Makes 4th All-Star Game

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Blazer’s Damian Lillard has been named to the NBA’s Western Conference All-Star team. It’s the Point Guard’s 4th selection. He was chosen by a vote of the league’s coaches.
Other players voted to the team Thursday: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Karl-Anthony Towns.
