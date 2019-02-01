Damian Lillard Makes 4th All-Star Game
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 31, 2019 @ 4:15 PM
Courtesy Blazers.com/Bruce Ely

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Blazer’s Damian Lillard has been named to the NBA’s Western Conference All-Star team. It’s the Point Guard’s 4th selection. He was chosen by a vote of the league’s coaches.

Other players voted to the team Thursday: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

