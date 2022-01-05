Dame Time To Miss More Time

PORTLAND, Ore. – Bad news from the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday…Dame Time will miss more time.
The team says superstar Damian Lillard will undergo more testing on his lower adnominal tendinopathy and will be out at least three more games.
He’ll be reevaluated next week.
Among NBA leaders, Dame this year ranks 11th in scoring, 10th in assists and 16th in free throw percentage.
