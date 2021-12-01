      Weather Alert

“Dame Time” Put On Pause

Dec 1, 2021 @ 1:28pm

PORLTAND, Ore. – “Dame Time” is paused…at least for awhile.

The Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday announced that Damian Lillard will be out for at least the next 10 days after an MRI confirms he’s suffering from what’s called “lower abdominal tendinopathy.”

Dame is currently rehabbing the injury and will be re-evaluated next week.

