      Weather Alert

Big Honors For Two Blazers

May 17, 2021 @ 12:44pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Big honors for two Blazers on Monday.

First, Damian Lillard has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging almost 32 points and 7 assists while leading Portland to a 3 and 1 record last week.

This is the 3rd time this year he’s won this award.

It’s also the franchise best 12th time he’s won it in his career.

Meanwhile, Portland’s Head Coach, Terry Stotts has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Coach of the Month.

It is the first time this season and the eighth time in his career that Stotts has won the award.

TAGS
Blazers damian lillard nba Portland Rip City Terry Stotts Western Conference
Popular Posts
Suspect Identified In Murder Of TriMet Driver In North Portland
Kate Brown’s New Announcement To Oregon ‘Your Body, My Choice’
Property Owners In Laurelhurst Can't Sell Due To Homeless Campers
Sheriff's Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Spanaway, Washington
Governor Jay Inslee: Washington Fully Reopening June 30th, If Not Sooner