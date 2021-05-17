Big Honors For Two Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. – Big honors for two Blazers on Monday.
First, Damian Lillard has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging almost 32 points and 7 assists while leading Portland to a 3 and 1 record last week.
This is the 3rd time this year he’s won this award.
It’s also the franchise best 12th time he’s won it in his career.
Meanwhile, Portland’s Head Coach, Terry Stotts has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Coach of the Month.
It is the first time this season and the eighth time in his career that Stotts has won the award.