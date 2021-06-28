      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday Night

Dame, Kevin Love Officially Named To Team USA

Jun 28, 2021 @ 10:26am

PORTLAND, Ore. – USA Basketball Monday officially named its roster for the Tokyo Olympics and it certainly has a Portland flavor.

Both Blazer star Damian Lillard and Lake Oswego native Kevin Love are on the roster.

Lillard joins Clyde Drexler (1992) and Steve Smith (2000) as the only active Blazers to play for Team USA in the Olympics.

The rest of the roster includes Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Detroit’s Jerami Grant, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Chicago’s Zach Lavine, Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

The team will be coached by San Antonio’s Greg Popovich.

Practice begins July 6th in Las Vegas.

The Olympics begin July 23rd.

 

 

TAGS
basketball damian lillard Kevin Love olympics Team USA
Popular Posts
Police Need Tips In An Unsolved Murder
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday Night
Washington Man In Critical Condition After Being Shocked While Flying A Kite
Rescuers: Survivors Could Still Be Inside Collapsed Building
Citing Disparity, Portland Police Halt Minor Traffic Stops
Connect With Us Listen To Us On