Dame, Kevin Love Officially Named To Team USA

PORTLAND, Ore. – USA Basketball Monday officially named its roster for the Tokyo Olympics and it certainly has a Portland flavor.
Both Blazer star Damian Lillard and Lake Oswego native Kevin Love are on the roster.
Lillard joins Clyde Drexler (1992) and Steve Smith (2000) as the only active Blazers to play for Team USA in the Olympics.
The rest of the roster includes Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Detroit’s Jerami Grant, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Chicago’s Zach Lavine, Boston’s Jayson Tatum.
The team will be coached by San Antonio’s Greg Popovich.
Practice begins July 6th in Las Vegas.
The Olympics begin July 23rd.
