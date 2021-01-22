Damascus Temporary Bridge Ready For Cars
DAMASCUS, Ore. — A temporary bridge is ready to be traveled on after last week’s raging rains helped a stretch of road give way near Southeast Hideaway Court in Damascus. Clackamas County and ODOT completed installation of the folding bridge late Thursday.
10 to 12 families are affected. Residents couldn’t drive from their homes and were cut off from emergency services since Sunday evening. They had to get to and from on foot.
A 50 year-old pipe failed, causing the road to give way. Clackamas County says this is an historic repair. The state stores the bridge in pieces. It is often used by the military. Six parts were hauled in by truck on Tuesday.
A permanent replacement for the pipe and road will be constructed in June once it dries out.