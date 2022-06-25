      Weather Alert

Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations

Jun 25, 2022 @ 7:37am
Portland, Ore. — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Portland Friday evening for demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Our news partner KGW reports two crowds gathered separately near the Multnomah County Justice Center and Tom McCall Waterfront Park.  The two groups eventually joined together to an estimated crowd of at least 2,000 people.

Protesters could be seen holding signs with messages like “We won’t go back,” “Keep abortion safe & legal” and “Bans off our bodies.”

Later in the evening a smaller group of people caused damage to several buildings with graffiti and breaking windows.

Police have not released any information regarding arrests.

