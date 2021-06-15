      Weather Alert

Dallas High School Teacher Accused Of Sexually Abusing Another Teacher

Jun 14, 2021 @ 5:05pm

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) – A Dallas High School teacher has been accused of sexually abusing another teacher at the school and has been placed on administrative leave.

The Statesman Journal reports Polk County court records show Matthew Lenoue of Dallas faces charges for inappropriately touching another teacher at the school on Friday.

Dallas police say officers were called to Dallas High School and they interviewed Lenoue before arresting him.

Lenoue was a special education teacher at the high school, according to the Dallas School District website.

Superintendent Andy Bellando says Lenoue was placed on leave once the district became aware of the allegation.

If wasn’t immediately known if Lenoue has a lawyer to comment.

