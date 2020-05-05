Dakine Closing Hood River Office
HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) – Outdoor gear maker Dakine is closing its Hood River, Oregon, office and laying off 39 employees.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports human resources director Raeanne Norberg wrote to state workforce officials that the current health crisis and corresponding state stay at home order were unforeseen business circumstances that made it financially unfeasible for the company to continue operating.
Neither Norberg nor the company returned calls for comment, but Dakine sent a letter to the website Shop-Eat-Surf saying it will move operations and a number of employees to its global headquarters in Southern California.
Dakine moved to Hood River in 1986 where it became one of Oregon’s signature brands for outdoor gear selling backpacks, luggage, ski and snowboarding gear.