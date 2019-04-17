FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 ,file photo, Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber kisses fiancee, Cylvia Hayes, after he is sworn in for an unprecedented fourth term as governor in Salem, Ore. A federal appellate court panel has ruled that a subpoena seeking emails from former Oregon Gov. Kitzhaber as part of an influence-peddling investigation is too broad. Kitzhaber resigned in 2015 amid suspicion that his fiancee, Cylvia Hayes, used her relationship with him to earn lucrative consulting contracts. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber’s girlfriend, Cylvia Hayes has agreed to pay a fine of $50,000 after she was accused of committing 22 violations of state ethics laws.

The agreement, contained in a report released Wednesday by the Oregon Ethics Commission, is subject to approval by the commission at its meeting on Friday.

In March, the nine-member commission unanimously rejected a $44,000 fine, with one commissioner saying Hayes’ failure to appear before the commission was offensive.

Ethics investigators concluded last year that Hayes, a consultant, abused her access to her fiance Gov. John Kitzhaber. Kitzhaber resigned amid the influence-peddling scandal in 2015 and agreed to a $20,000 fine.

In the agreement, signed on April 9 by Hayes, she disputed some of the accusations but wanted to close the matter.