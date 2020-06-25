Cuts To The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is facing cuts of $1.7 million. $1.2 million of that is connected to losing 75 beds in a wing of the Inverness Jail. The Corbett School District Resource officer will also be gone.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office will cut nearly half a million dollars from its budget. Two Deputy D.A.’s will be out of work. A $35.00 monthly supervision fee for adult offenders on probation or parole is suspended and four full-time positions will be lost in that department.
$2.5 million of the fiscal year budget will be funneled to support programs offering assistance and housing to members of the African-American community.
The county’s budget moving into the next year will be $2.06 billion.
Chair Deborah Kafoury says the budget couldn’t be considered “without talking about the public safety system that unjustly profiles, responds violently to, and over-incarcerates Black people and other people of color. The system should be one where we invest in people over punishment repair and restore over incarcerate.”