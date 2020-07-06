Customers Of Orchards Tap Urged To Get Tested After Outbreak Reported At Vancouver Bar
Vancouver, Wash. – Clark County Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a Vancouver food establishment and is concerned people who visited the facility June 19-25 may be at risk of getting sick.
Public Health has so far linked 18 cases – four employees and 14 customers – to Orchards Tap Bar and Grill. Anyone who visited Orchards Tap between June 19 and June 25 should contact their health care provider and request testing for COVID-19, even if they do not have symptoms.
Individuals who were at Orchards Tap should tell their health care provider that they were potentially exposed to the virus in a COVID-19 outbreak. Those individuals should also quarantine at home for 14 days from their last date of exposure at the facility.
“Given the number of customers who have tested positive, we’re concerned others may be at risk of getting sick,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “We want everyone at risk to get tested so we can isolate those who are contagious and quarantine all of their close contacts as quickly as possible. These steps are necessary to prevent the virus from spreading further.”
Public Health began its outbreak investigation on June 29, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Three additional employees tested positive in the days that followed.
Through case interviews, Public Health nurses identified customers who reported visiting Orchards Tap during the time in which they were likely exposed to the virus. The most recent case that has been linked to the facility was reported to Public Health on July 2.
Orchards Tap voluntarily closed on June 25 and remains closed.
Everyone should maintain physical distancing and wear face coverings in public places, including restaurants and taverns. Face coverings can be removed while seated and eating, but should be worn when entering and exiting the establishment and any other time you leave the table.