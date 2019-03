Nick Sifuentes is the custodian at Hogan Cedars Elementary School in Gresham… and according to the company Cintas.. he is one of the top ten custodians in the nation. We had a chance to talk to him and the school’s principal, Elaine Luckenbaugh. We thought we’d share that with you. You can vote for Nick right here:

