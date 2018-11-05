Culinary Corridor In Downtown Portland?

Portland, Or. – Portland could get a culinary corridor if three foodies get their way. They’ve pitched Portland City Council on the idea of a food cart street along SW Ninth Avenue between O’Bryant Square and Director Park. The Portland Tribune reports they’ll need the okay of the City’s Transportation Bureau to turn a lot of the parking spaces into food cart territory. The people pitching the idea are food writer Brett Burmeister, designer Randy Gragg and Daniel Huerta, who owns a food cart.

Burmeister claims Travel Portland says food is the number one reason tourists give for visiting Portland. The Portland Tribune says Mayor Ted Wheeler appeared interested in the idea and asked for a copy of their presentation. The Portland Tribune will have more information in it’s Tuesday edition.