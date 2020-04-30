Croc Shoes Experience Online Sales Surge During Coronavirus Pandemic

      Breaking News
Apr 30, 2020 @ 9:48am

Online sales data shows that Crocs are making a resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Quartz. The ventilated foam resin clogs are being sought out because of their comfort and because they are easy to clean, and presumably not from their stylish looks. Overall shoe sales are down. In fact, on April 28 research firm NPD reported US sales of fashion footwear dropped 24 percent. However, crocs were the only top brand to show growth for the month of March. Retail sales dropped nine percent, but there was a 14 percent bump in e-sales and a 27 percent in wholesale sales.

Some of the people wearing Crocs are healthcare workers; the company has donated over 450,000 pairs to coronavirus frontline workers.

