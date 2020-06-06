“Croach Pest Control” Door To Door Salesman Arrested On Theft and Trespassing Charges
Friday afternoon residents in the northwest area of Junction City reported that a suspicious man had taken off running when challenged.
Police responded and ultimately located the man, 27-year old Andrew Michael Anthony Everton of Beaverton about four blocks away from the original sighting.
Police say that initial investigation revealed that Everton had not only allegedly trespassed on private property but had also allegedly stolen at least one item delivered to an area-home from Amazon.
Further research found that Everton had allegedly unlawfully entered the backyard of a Harrisburg home and attempted to break into several utility-type landscape storage sheds earlier in the day.
Everton stated that he was employed by Croach Pest Control as a door to door salesman and was wearing a uniform shirt, jacket, and hat bearing the Croach Company logo.
Police say that Everton was accompanied by two other people, a co-worker of his who was cooperative and for which officers say have no probable cause to believe, nor evidence to indicate that he was involved with any crimes.
The second person identified himself as the area manager for Croach Pest Control.
Police say “Immediately upon making contact with investigating officers the area manager indicated he was aware of the unlawful activity for which Everton had been involved. When questioned, the manager stated one of his prospective customers had shown him a video of Everton’s activities. However, when asked to provide information on the source of that video, the manager refused and stated he was not going to provide any additional information beyond that of what police already had.”
Police say that the manager “remained uncooperative and belligerent throughout the duration of the investigative contact and was overheard multiple times making comments to Everton, the other salesman, and unidentified people on the phone that he was now going to lose many sales as a result of this incident.”
Authorities say throughout the investigation they learned that the individuals had previously been in Lebanon, they also were in Junction City and Harrisburg.
Everton was arrested on one (1) count of Criminal Trespass II for the incident in Harrisburg and was cited and released by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Everton was arrested for Criminal Trespass II, Theft III, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon and was lodged at the Lane County Jail for the incidents in Junction City.