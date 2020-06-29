Critic’s Choice Real TV Awards
In Brief: The 2nd Annual Real TV Awards Show is virtual like everything else. The good news is that it won’t take a whole evening to see who won what.
As most of you know, I am not a big TV watcher. During the last three months I’ve done some TV watching and binge-watched Game of Thrones which I think is the best TV ever. But that’s not this topic.
As a broadcast film critic I have been appointed to a committee to help promote several awards programs produced by the Broadcast Film Critic’s Association. Our first challenge was, since we’re all still social distancing or in complete lockdown, how to do the real TV awards in a virtual setting.
Mission accomplished. Not easily, but accomplished none-the-less.
Being a non-TV watcher, I don’t know a whole lot about television in general much less real TV. As a member of the committee promoting the awards program I felt it important to take a good look at what the nominees were doing and at some of the programs. It’s eye-opening stuff and I must admit I had a lot of fun.
Click here to see the Real TV Awards show.
