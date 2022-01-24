      Weather Alert
Crisis Standards Activated For Southern Idaho Health Systems

Jan 24, 2022 @ 1:11pm
Courtesy: MGN

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho public health officials have activated crisis standards of care for much of southern Idaho.

The officials are citing major staffing and blood supply shortages.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated the crisis standards on Monday for the southwest, central and south central health districts.

They encompass 18 counties including the Boise, Nampa and Twin Falls metro regions.

Crisis standards of care allow hospitals to triage health care as needed when they don’t have the capacity to deal with patient influxes.

Department director Dave Jeppesen says the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has again made the situation in many Idaho hospitals and health systems dire.

