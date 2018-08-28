Criminal Illegal Alien Rape Statistics in Oregon

Oregon Department of Corrections: Foreign National Rape Report July 2018



August 20, 2018

Data Compiled By David Olen Cross

Information obtained from the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) indicated on July 1, 2018 that 172 of 943 foreign nationals (criminal aliens) in the state’s prison system were incarcerated for the crime of rape — 18.24 percent of the criminal alien prison population (Note: The number of criminal aliens incarcerated for rape in DOC prisons does not necessarily equal the number of Oregon residents victimized by the violent crime of rape).

Using DOC U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration detainer numbers, the following table reveals the total number of criminal alien inmates along with the number and percentage of those alien inmates incarcerated on July 1st in the state’s prisons for the crime of rape.

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Month/Day/Year DOC Total Number Inmates W/ICE Detainers DOC Number of Inmates W/ICE Detainers Incarcerated for the Crime of Rape DOC Percent of Inmates W/ICE Detainers Incarcerated for the Crime of Rape July 1, 2018 943 172 18.24%

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 July 18.

Significant numbers, the 172 criminal aliens in the DOC prison system incarcerated for rape were 17.64 percent of all inmates, domestic and foreign, in the state’s prisons for the crime of rape.

Using the DOC Inmate Population Profile and ICE immigration detainer numbers from July 1st, the following table reveals the total number inmates incarcerated for rape, the number of domestic and criminal alien inmates incarcerated for rape and the percentage rapes committed by criminal aliens.

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Month/Day/Year DOC Total Number of Inmates Incarcerated for the Crime of Rape DOC Number of Domestic Inmates Incarcerated for the Crime of Rape DOC Number of Inmates W/ICE Detainers Incarcerated for the Crime of Rape DOC Inmates W/ICE Detainers as a Percentage of All Inmates incarcerated for the Crime of Rape July 1, 2018 975 803 172 17.64%

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 July 18 and Inmate Population Profile 01 July 18.

Criminal aliens incarcerated in DOC prisons committed at least one crime of rape in 20 of 36 Oregon counties —55.56 percent of the counties in the state.

Five Oregon counties, Marion (48 rapists), Washington (44 rapists), Multnomah (25 rapists), Lane (13 rapists) and Clackamas (10 rapists) had 140 of 172 criminal alien inmates incarcerated in DOC prisons for the crime of rape — 81.40 percent of the alien inmates incarcerated for rape.

Using DOC ICE immigration detainer numbers, the following table reveals the number and percentage of criminal alien inmates incarcerated on July 1st that were sent to prison from the state’s 36 counties for the crime of rape.

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS County DOC Number of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers by County Incarcerated for the Crime of Rape DOC Percent of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers by County Incarcerated for the Crime of Rape Marion 48 27.91% Washington 44 25.58% Multnomah 25 14.53% Lane 13 7.56% Clackamas 10 5.81% Yamhill 7 4.07% Jackson 5 2.91% Benton 4 2.33% Coos 2 1.16% Deschutes 2 1.16% Hood River 2 1.16% Malheur 2 1.16% Clatsop 1 0.58% Jefferson 1 0.58% Lincoln 1 0.58% Linn 1 0.58% Morrow 1 0.58% Polk 1 0.58% Umatilla 1 0.58% Wasco 1 0.58% Baker 0 0.00% Columbia 0 0.00% Crook 0 0.00% Curry 0 0.00% Douglas 0 0.00% Gilliam 0 0.00% Grant 0 0.00% Harney 0 0.00% Josephine 0 0.00% Klamath 0 0.00% Lake 0 0.00% Tillamook 0 0.00% OOS (Not a County) 0 0.00% Sherman 0 0.00% Union 0 0.00% Wallowa 0 0.00% Wheeler 0 0.00% Total 172 100.00%

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 July 18.

Criminal aliens from 21 identified countries incarcerated in DOC prisons have raped Oregon residents.

Foreign nationals who declared their country or origin as being Mexico were 140 of 172 criminal aliens convicted of rape incarcerated in the DOC prison system — 81.40 percent of the alien rapists in the state’s prisons.

Using DOC ICE immigration detainer numbers, the following table reveals the self-declared countries of origin of the 172 criminal alien inmates by number and percentage incarcerated on July 1st in the state’s prisons for the crime of rape.

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Country DOC Number of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers by Country Incarcerated for the Crime of Rape DOC Percent of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers by Country Incarcerated for the Crime of Rape Mexico 140 81.40% Guatemala 6 3.49% Honduras 3 1.74% Russia 3 1.74% El Salvador 2 1.16% Vietnam 2 1.16% Wales 2 1.16% Burma 1 0.58% Cambodia 1 0.58% Costa Rica 1 0.58% Cuba 1 0.58% Ecuador 1 0.58% Ethiopia 1 0.58% Fiji 1 0.58% India 1 0.58% Jamaica 1 0.58% Laos 1 0.58% Malaysia 1 0.58% Marshall Islands 1 0.58% Republic of Congo 1 0.58% Ukraine 1 0.58% Total 172 100.00%

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 July 18.

David Olen Cross of Salem, Oregon writes on immigration issues and foreign national crime. The preceding report is a service to Oregon state, county and city governmental officials to help them assess the impact of foreign national crime in the state. He can be reached at docfnc@yahoo.com. His past crime reports can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.

The post Criminal Illegal Alien Rape Statistics in Oregon appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.