Criminal Charges Against Judge Vance Day Dismissed

Portland, ORE – Marion County Judge Julie Frantz has dismissed felony gun charges that were filed against suspended Marion County Judge Vance Day.

Two charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, as well as two charges of First Degree Official Misconduct were dismissed due to the absence of an essential witness.

In court documents signed Tuesday, Judge Frantz dismissed these charges, without prejudice and also states that the statute of limitations has expired on all charges.

Here is the court document that was sent to us:

Judge Day was set to begin opening statements for these charges Wednesday morning.

The Oregon Supreme Court has already suspended Judge Day three years without pay for misconduct