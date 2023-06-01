Criminal Alien Report May 2023 By David Olen Cross

U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons: Criminal Alien Report May 2023

June 1, 2023

By David Olen Cross

The United States having a significant foreign national population residing within the nation’s boundaries, be they legally or illegally present in the country, unfortunately includes those who commit crimes.

The extent and impact of foreign national crime on the U.S. citizens and residents of this country is clearly revealed by a simple search on the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) inmates statistics website under the heading of inmate citizenship.

Here are the countries of origin, moreover, the number and percentage of those countries citizens recently incarcerated in the U.S. BOP prison system (Note: The most recent BOP crime numbers available were from May 27, 2023.).

Inmate Citizenship:

– Mexico 13,660 inmates, 8.6 percent;

– Dominican Republic 1,651 inmates, 1.0 percent;

– Colombia 1,557 inmates, 1.0 percent;

– Cuba 740 inmates, 0.5 percent;

– Other / unknown countries 8,045 inmates, 5.1 percent;

– United States 133,223 inmates, 83.9 percent;

Total: 158,876 inmates.

To explain the meaning of these preceding criminal alien inmate numbers and percentages, I will translate them into words:

Combining May 27th BOP criminal alien inmate numbers, there were 25,653 criminal aliens in the BOP prison system. Alien inmates were 16.1 percent of the federal prison population.

With 13,660 Mexican nationals being incarcerated in the BOP prison system, at 53.2 percent, they represent a significant majority of criminal aliens in federal prisons.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons breaks down the federal prison population into 13 types of offenses. One of the top five offenses, the reason inmates are serving time in federal prisons is for immigration crimes. There were 7,796 inmates in the BOP prison system incarcerated for immigration crimes; they were 5.3 percent of the federal prison population.

David Olen Cross of Salem, Oregon is crime researcher who writes on immigration issues and foreign national crime. The preceding report is a service to federal, state, county and city elected and non elected governmental officials to help them assess the impact of foreign national crime in the United States of America. He can be reached at [email protected]. His past crime reports can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.



https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2023/06/01/u-s-federal-bureau-of-prisons-criminal-alien-report-may-2023/