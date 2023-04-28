Criminal Alien Report 04-28-23 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

April 28, 2023

Lars:

Today, in the last full week of April 2023, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” has for your radio listeners and webpage followers an update on the cases of two criminal illegal alien drug traffickers who were convicted and sentenced to prison in the state of Oregon.

Some history, on Friday, October 27, 2017 U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents culminated a narcotics trafficking investigation and a undercover operation by serving search warrants on the residences of Angel Emir Cardenas age 27, Angel Vega-Sillas, age 35, and Apolonio Vidana Angulo, age 39, in northeast Salem, Oregon.

The DEA agents searching the three men’s residences discovered more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, some cocaine and a trace amount of heroin.

After serving search warrants and the discovery of the illicit drugs, DEA agents’ arrested Angel Emir Cardenas, Angel Vega-Sillas and Apolonio Vidana Angulo and they were subsequently transported to the Marion County Jail (MCJ) in Salem, Oregon where they were incarcerated.

A search and check of the MCJ website revealed the criminal charges facing the men:

Angel Emir Cardenas (Case Number: 17CR72118; SID: 17155691; DOB: 02/10/1990) was charged with three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, one count of Delivery of Heroin and two counts of Child Neglect in the First Degree. Cardenas’ bail was set at $2,000,000.00.

Angel Vega-Sillas (Case Number: 17CR71661; SID: 22561705; DOB: 05/05/1982) was charged with three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, one count of Delivery of Heroin and two counts of Child Neglect in the First Degree. Vega-Sillas’ bail was set at $2,000,000.00.

Apolonio Vidana Angulo (Case Number: 17CR71646; SID: 22561677; DOB: 04/10/1978) was charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, one count of Delivery of Heroin and one count of Delivery of Cocaine. Angulo’s bail was set at $2,000,000.00.

Wanting to know the immigration status of Angel Emir Cardenas, Angel Vega-Sillas and Apolonio Vidana Angulo, the “Criminal Alien of Week Report” contacted via e-mail on Monday, June 4, 2018 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Carissa Cutrell to investigate if the three men were illegally present in the United States of America.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 12, 2018 here is what ICE Public Affairs Officer Carissa Cutrell had to say via e-mail in response to the Criminal Alien of Week Report’s inquiry for information on Angel Emir Cardenas, Angel Vega-Sillas and Apolonio Vidana Angulo:

“ICE has lodged detainers on Angel Vegas-Sillas and Apolonio Vidana-Angulo, both citizens and nationals of Mexico, with the Marion County Jail following their arrests by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Vegas-Sillas was previously removed to Mexico in April 2009, May 2010 and December 2011. Vidana-Angulo was granted voluntary return to Mexico in January 2001 after Border Patrol discovered him being smuggled in the trunk of a car at a U.S. checkpoint. ICE has not lodged a detainer on the third individual because he is not subject to removal.

The Marion County Jail does not accept or honor ICE detainers without a criminal warrant issued by a magistrate judge. It prohibits ICE from entering the jail or conducting interviews with inmates, and it will not notify ICE of release dates of individuals with active detainers. ICE maintains that cooperation by local law enforcement is an indispensable component of promoting public safety. Sanctuary policies not only provide a refuge for illegal aliens, but they also shield criminal aliens who prey on people in their own and other communities.” – Carissa Cutrell, ICE Public Affairs Officer.

Some more details, Apolonio Vidana Angulo on July 19, 2018 after a guilty plea was convicted and sentenced in Marion County Circuit Court to 60 months in Oregon Department of Corrections prison system for two counts of Deliver of Methamphetamine, furthermore, after his release from prison he was to serve 36-months of probation.

Angel Vega-Sillas on November 28, 2018 after a guilty plea was convicted and sentenced in Marion County Circuit Court to 70 months in Oregon Department of Corrections prison system for one count of Deliver of Heroin, two counts of Deliver of Methamphetamine and two counts of Child Neglect in the First Degree, furthermore, after his release from prison he was to serve 36-months of probation.

Back to the present, “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” research indicates that during the time period Angel Vega-Sillas and Apolonio Vidana Angulo were incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration detainers was placed on them.

An April 4, 2023 online search by the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” revealed Angel Vega-Sillas and Apolonio Vidana Angulo were both under supervision (parole/probation) of Marion County Community Corrections in Salem, Oregon.

Seeking updated information on Angel Vegas-Sillas and Apolonio Vidana-Angulocurrent immigration status on Thursday, April 6, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Director of Communications, Northwest Region Alethea Smock.

Also on April 6, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Communications Manager Amber Campbell requesting statements on the current and historical DOC custody status of Angel Vega-Sillas (Case Number: 17CR71661; SID: 22561705; DOB: 05/05/1982) and Apolonio Vidana Angulo (Case Number: 17CR71646; SID: 22561677; DOB: 04/10/1978):

On, April 24, 2023 DOC Communications Manager Amber Campbell responded to the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in this way:

“• Angel Vega-Sillas SID# 22561705 entered into DOC custody on 11/29/2018 and released from DOC custody on 6/27/2022. His supervision (parole/probation) transferred to Marion County Community Corrections on his prison release date on 6/27/2022. House Bill 3265 was passed and signed into law July 19, 2021. This law prevents DOC from using ICE detainers. If the Adult In Custody (AIC) is a foreigner or was born outside the United States, DOC is not to place an ICE detainers on the AIC.

• Apolonio Vidana-Angulo SID# 22561677 entered into DOC custody on 7/24/2018 and released from DOC custody on 4/29/2021. His supervision (parole/probation) transferred to Marion County Community Corrections on his prison release date on 4/29/2021. House Bill 3265 was passed and signed into law July 19, 2021. This law prevents DOC from using ICE detainers. If the Adult In Custody (AIC) is a foreigner or was born outside the United States, DOC is not to place an ICE detainers on the AIC.” – Amber Campbell, DOC Communications Manager.

On Thursday, March 27, 2023 ICE Public Affairs Director of Communications, Northwest Region, Alethea Smock responded via e-mail with the following statements on Angel Emir Cardenas, Angel Vega-Sillas and Apolonio Vidana Angulo:

“STATEMENT:

ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND:

Angel Emir Cardenas: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has no involvement with this individual.

Angel Vega-Sillas, 40, is a Mexican national who was removed to his home country by officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) July 19, 2022, following his conviction for illegal reentry. Vega-Sillas was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol near Lordsburg, New Mexico, March 27, 2009 and was convicted in the US District Court, District of New Mexico for illegal entry April 2, 2009, receiving a sentence d of 7 days in jail. An immigration judge ordered his removal to Mexico April 21, 2009. U.S. Border Patrol arrested Vega-Sillas near Lukeville, Arizona May, 2010 and was removed to Mexico the following day. U.S. Border Patrol again arrested Vega-Sillas near Gibraltar, Michigan Dec. 7, 2011, and he was removed to Mexico Dec. 20. At an unknown time and location, Vegas-Silas illegally entered the United States.

ERO officers lodged a detainer with the Marion County Jail, Oregon, Nov. 7, 2017, while Vega-Sillas was awaiting trial related to drug trafficking and child neglect charges. He was convicted in the Marion County Circuit court Nov. 28, 2018 for delivery of methamphetamine, receiving a sentence of 70 months in prison; delivery of heroin, receiving a sentence of 38 months in prison; and child neglect, receiving a sentence of 12 months in jail. ERO lodged another immigration detainer with Oregon Department of Corrections. He was convicted Oct. 8, 2019 in the US District Court, District of Oregon, for illegal reentry and was sentenced to 24 months prison and three years of supervised release to run concurrently to his Marion County Circuit Court conviction. Vega-Sillas was released by ODOC on an unknown date without notification to ICE, and was ultimately arrested by ERO while at large June 27, 2022 and removed to Mexico July 19, 2022.

Apolonio Vidana-Angulo, 45, is a Mexican national who was removed to his home country by ERO June 1, 2021, following a conviction related to drug trafficking. Vidana-Angulo was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol near San Clemente, California, Jan. 9, 2010 and issued a voluntary return to Mexico. At an unknown time and location, Vegas-Silas illegally entered the United States. He was convicted in the Marion County Circuit, Oregon, court for delivery of methamphetamine July 18, 2018, receiving a sentence of seven years in prison. ERO officers encountered Vidana-Angulo while in the custody of ODOC, Jan. 10, 2019, placing an immigration detainer the same day. Vidana-Angulo was ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge May 19, 2021, and removed to Mexico June 1.” – Alethea Smock, ICE Public Affairs Director of Communications, Northwest Region. – Alethea Smock, ICE Public Affairs Director of Communications, Northwest Region.

Analysis, the Oregon Department of Corrections release of criminal alien felon drug traffickers Angel Vegas-Sillas and Apolonio Vidana-Angulo back into the state is the direct result of sanctuary laws like House Bill 3265 that was sponsored in part by Speaker of the House Tina Kotek, passed by Oregon State Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kate Brown in 2021.

House Bill 3265 is in reality a state anti-federal immigration enforcement law that prevents DOC prison officials and all the state’s law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) in the safe location removal of real dangerous dysfunctional people from the United States of America.

Without revealing any operational details, despite not having any apparent recent cooperation from Oregon Department of Corrections or any of the state’s other law enforcement agencies, for the public safety of all America’s residents, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations was able to take into custody repeat criminal alien invaders Angel Vegas-Sillas and Apolonio Vidana-Angulo and in a timely manner remove them back to their country of origin Mexico.

Lars, the last full week in the month of April 2023 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross

