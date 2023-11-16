Criminal Alien of the Week Report November, 16 2023

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the second full week of November 2023 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers the case of a criminal alien, a repeat immigration violator, who has been charged with killing a man in Jackson County, Oregon.

Some background information, on Friday, December 2, 2022 the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) issued a news release titled “Murder Suspect Identified, Detectives Seeking Public’s Help” who the subject of interest was Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma.

Here is the text of the brief JCSO’s December 2nd news release on Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma :

“CORRECTION: At this time, it is unclear if the victim and witnesses are involved with Mexican drug Cartels.

JCSO Case 22-6947

RUCH, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are asking the public for their assistance in locating a suspect wanted for murder in the shooting homicide that occurred last Monday in Ruch, Ore. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of menacing. He is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5’11” tall, with a slender build, brown eyes, and black hair. Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to call ECSO dispatch at (541) 776-7206. If you have additional information on the suspect or homicide, call the JCSO Tip Line at (541) 774-8333 and reference case 22-6947.

The homicide occurred Monday, Nov. 28 at a marijuana growing and processing facility in the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville, Ore. The suspect, victim, and multiple witnesses are alleged to have Mexican drug Cartel association. Next of kin has been notified. The victim is Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, Ore.

This case is active and ongoing with CID detectives following additional leads. United States Marshals Service and Jackson County Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit (MADIU) are assisting JCSO CID detectives. MADIU consists of Oregon State Police (OSP) detectives, OSP Forensics Laboratory, Jackson County District Attorney’s office, Medford Police Department, and Central Point Police Department. There is no further information available for release.” – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a follow-up news release titled “UPDATE: Murder Suspect in Custody After Public Tip” giving details of Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma’s arrest by the JCSO deputies.

Here is the text of that brief JCSO’s December 3rd news release on Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma:

“JCSO Case 22-6947

RUCH, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect this evening at 8:35 after receiving a tip on his potential location from the public. JCSO deputies located the suspect on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was apprehended approximately four miles from the scene of Monday’s crime. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, will be lodged at the Jackson County Jail without bail. Thank you to our community for the information that helped bring him into custody. There is no further information at this time.” – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

After Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma (SID: 26707735: 01/12/1984) was taken into custody on December 3, 2022 by JCSO deputies “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” checked out Jackson County Jail (JCJ) Current Adults in Custody (AIC) website that confirmed his JCJ custody status and revealed the preliminary criminal charges he faced of one count of Second Degree Murder, three counts Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Menacing.

Also on December 3, 2022 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” did a OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search on Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma (Case Number: 22CR57491) that clarified the current criminal charges he would face in Jackson County Circuit Court of one count of Second Degree Murder, three counts Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Menacing.

Seeking information on Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma’s immigration status on Monday, November 13, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs for the Northwest Region.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023 an ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) responded via e-mail with the following statement on Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND:

Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma, 39, is a Mexican national twice convicted of illegal entry into the U.S. by the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona; first in March 21, 2005, receiving a sentence of 1 month prison and again March 28, 2005, receiving a sentence of 90 days prison. Sotelo-Palma has been previously encountered by U.S. Border Patrol eight times from 2003 to 2005, being removed to Mexico each time. Seattle Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) encountered Sotelo-Palma Dec. 5, 2022, at the Jackson County Jail in Medford, Oregon, following an arrest by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and murder, placing an immigration detainer the same day. Sotelo-Palma remains in custody at the Jackson County Jail awaiting criminal trial.” – ICE Public Affairs Spokesperson.

Summing up the topic of this week’s report, Mexican national Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma, twice convicted for illegal entry into the United States, having been sentenced for each conviction to incarceration time in federal prison, removed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) eight times from the United States to Mexico is clearly brazenly unlawfully present in the country.

Jose Alfredo Sotelo-Palma, if convicted for the killing 31-year-old Luis Ayala-Zavala in Jackson County Circuit Court, for a as yet to be scheduled trial, could be sentenced to serve time in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system with more than a hundred criminal aliens incarcerated for homicidal violence.

