Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

May 20, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the third week of May 2024 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a report on two identified Mexican nationals who have been charged with drug trafficking crimes in a U.S. District Court in the state of Washington.

Some background information, on Friday, March 15, 2024 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington (USAOWDW), issued a news release titled “Two Vancouver, Washington men arrested with pound quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine following undercover investigation” who the subjects of interest were identified as Juan Onofre Flores Carrillo (U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington Case Numbers: 3:24-MJ-05065; 3:24-CR-05101) and Jesus Daniel Valenzuela Ayala (U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington Case Numbers: 3:24-MJ-05065; 3:24-CR-05101):

Here is an extended excerpt from USAOWDW’s March 15th news release on Juan Onofre Flores Carrillo and Jesus Daniel Valenzuela Ayala:

“Tacoma –A year-long undercover drug investigation led to a major drug seizure and two Vancouver, Washington arrests this week, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Juan Onofre Flores Carrillo, 48, and Jesus Daniel Valenzuela Ayala, 23, will make their initial appearance today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

According to the criminal complaint, Flores Carrillo aka “El Cholo,” was identified in early 2023 as a significant fentanyl pill dealer in southwest Washington. Working with confidential informants, law enforcement made a series of significant drug buys from Flores Carrillo. In one instance Flores Carrillo sold an informant 3,000 fentanyl pills on another occasion he sold the informant a kilo of crystal methamphetamine. Twice Flores Carrillo sold high powered firearms.

In January and February 2024, law enforcement worked to identify the stash house where Flores Carrillo kept his drugs. Flores Carrillo continued to make drug sales of heroin as well as fentanyl. On March 13, 2024, Flores Carrillo agreed to sell 10,000 fentanyl pills. Shortly after he turned over the drugs he was arrested. Law enforcement executed the court authorized search warrant on the presumed stash house. Inside they found large amounts of drugs and an AK-47 style rifle with a grenade launcher attached.

The residence contained approximately seven pounds of fentanyl pills and 43 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. The AK-47 was wrapped as if for resale.

Valenzuela Ayala was the only occupant of the stash house and was arrested. Both men are citizens of Mexico who do not have legal status in the United States.



Conspiracy of distribute narcotics in the amounts in this case is punishable by a mandatory minimum ten years in prison and up to life in prison.

The charges contained in the complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Vancouver Police Department, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

An important fact to understand, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), through ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), undertakes a significant role in the federal government’s law enforcement anti-drug trafficking mission.

Seeking detailed information on the historical immigration status of Juan Onofre Flores Carrillo and Jesus Daniel Valenzuela Ayala on Friday, March 19, 2024 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs for the Northwest Region which encompasses the states of Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

As of Monday, May 20, 2024 ICE Public Affairs for the Northwest Region has not responded specifically to the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” request for investigations and statements on Juan Onofre Flores Carrillo and Jesus Daniel Valenzuela Ayala.

If Juan Onofre Flores Carrillo and Jesus Daniel Valenzuela Ayala are eventually convicted of in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington for the drug crimes they could be sentenced to join more than 12-thousand Mexican nationals incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

Lars, the third week of May 2024 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross (docfnc) is a reporter on foreign national crime. He is a more than decade long contributor to the “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report.” His past crime reporting can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.



https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2024/05/20/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-355/

The post Criminal Alien of the Week Report May, 20 2024 appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.