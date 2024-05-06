Criminal Alien of the Week Report May, 06 2024

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

May 6, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the first full week of May 2024 has for radio show listeners and webpage followers a report on a Guatemalan national who according to a Florida Sheriff and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) faced sex crime charges out of Washington County, Oregon.

Some background information, on Friday, March 1, 2024 the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) issued a news release on the MCSO’s facebook page titled “Undocumented Man With Warrants For Rape Out Of Oregon, To Be Released From The Martin County Jail” who the subject of interest was identified as being Juan Jose-Sebastian (Note: This MSCO news release, including photos of Juan Jose-Sebastian, was sent via e-mail as a Crime Tip on March 1, 2024 to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County District Attorney’s Office).

Here is the complete text of the March 1, 2024 MCSO’s facebook news release on Juan Jose-Sebastian:

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

1h·

UNDOCUMENTED MAN WITH WARRANTS FOR RAPE OUT OF OREGAN, TO BE RELEASED FROM THE MARTIN COUNTY JAIL

26-year old Juan Jose-Sebastian, a man who was arrested in Martin County for never having a license, but driving anyway, will soon walk out of the Martin County Jail a free man, even though he has a warrant out of Washington County, Oregon for three counts of rape and sexual abuse.

This afternoon, Sheriff William Snyder, learned that ICE will not take custody of the undocumented Guatemalan immigrant and Washington County Oregon will not extradite from Florida. As a result, the wanted rapist will be released into our community today. There is no legal way for the Sheriff’s Office to continue holding Jose – Sebastian, as he completed his sentence for the charge of driving without a valid license.” – Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Some more background information, on Saturday, March 2, 2024 the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) issued a follow-up news release on the MCSO’s facebook page titled “Suspect Wanted In Oregon On Rape Charges Has Been Located And Re-Arrested” who the subject of interest was once again identified as being Juan Jose-Sebastian (Note: This MSCO news release, including a new photo of Juan Jose-Sebastian, was sent via e-mail as a Updated Crime Tip on March 2, 2024 to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County District Attorney’s Office).

Here is the complete text of the March 2, 2024 MCSO’s facebook news release on Juan Jose-Sebastian:

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

3h ·

SUSPECT WANTED IN OREGON ON RAPE CHARGES HAS BEEN LOCATED AND RE-ARRESTED

Following a Facebook post Friday night informing the public that Martin County Sheriff William Snyder had no legal authority to detain an undocumented Guatemalan man wanted in Oregon on rape charges, the suspect is now back in custody.

At the request of ICE officials, Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Road Patrol 300 Shift re-located and detained 26-year old Juan Jose-Sebastian early this morning, only a few hours after his release from the Martin County Jail.

The undocumented Guatemalan man is wanted in Washington County, Oregon on three counts of rape and sexual abuse. The fugitive from justice was in the Martin County Jail on charges of driving without a license, but his sentence for that crime was served. Upon notification of his pending release, jail officials discovered that Jose-Sebastian was wanted on a warrant for rape in Oregon. When they notified ICE, federal authorities declined to hold him. Oregon officials declined to extradite him. With no authority to keep him in custody, Jose-Sebastian was subsequently released from our jail with a notification to the public.

Reaction from our community was swift, particularly actions taken by Congressman Brian Mast who worked immediately on this issue, along with Governor Ron DeSantis and ICE Officials out of Washington DC. As a result, ICE officials authorized MCSO to locate and re-arrest the fugitive from justice. He is now in the custody of Immigration officials.” – Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

A historical summation of events, on Monday, March 4, 2024 the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs issued a news release titled “ERO Miami, Martin County Florida Sheriff arrest rape suspect” who the subject interest was identified as being Juan Jose-Sebastian (Note: This ICE Public Affairs news release on Juan Jose-Sebastian was sent via e-mail as a Crime Tip on March 4, 2024 to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County District Attorney’s Office).

Here is an extended excerpt from the ICE Public Affairs’ March 4, 2024 news release on Juan Jose-Sebastian:

“MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and the Martin County Florida Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Jose-Sebastian, 26, a citizen and national of Guatemala March 2, after determining he was wanted in Washington County, Oregon, on rape and sexual abuse charges.

ERO initially encountered Jose-Sebastian at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 29, after his arrest for driving without a license, and requested advance notification of his release, known as an immigration detainer. Initial record checks indicated he did not meet current enforcement priorities, so ERO lifted the detainer March 1. He was released from local custody and ordered to report to the ERO Alternatives to Detention program March 4.

After his release, officials discovered his warrants for rape in the third degree and sexual abuse in the second degree. ERO partnered with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and arrested him March 2.

Jose-Sebastian entered the United States on Nov. 23, 2015. He was processed as an unaccompanied child and has been on ERO’s nondetained docket. An immigration judge with the Executive Office for Immigration Review ordered Jose-Sebastian’s removal to Guatemala July 24, 2019. He is currently in ERO custody pending removal proceedings.” – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Public Affairs.

Some fact checking, on March 4, 2024 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” did a OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search on Juan Jose-Sebastian to check out his current and past “adult criminal history” in the state — no information on him was found regarding any outstanding warrants or criminal charges.

Some more fact checking, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” did a online search of the Washington County District Attorney Office (WCDAO) website, news release webpage, and could find no information that as an adult Juan Jose-Sebastian had ever been charged with any sex crimes, furthermore, any attempt had been made by the WCDAO to initiate the Oregon Governor’s Office power of extradition (ORS 133.835) to return him from Florida back to the state to face criminal charges.

Additional fact checking, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” did a online search of the Oregon Governor Tina Kotek website, news release webpage, and could find no information the governor’s office had ever ordered the extradition of Juan Jose-Sebastian from Florida back to the state.

A reminder of a prior recent event, on March 4, 2024 Juan Jose-Sebastian was in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in the state of Florida.

Some important past history, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, while serving in a prior role in state government as Speaker of the House of Representatives was a cosponsor of legislation in 2021titled House Bill 3265 that was signed into law by then Governor Kate Brown.

Unlike Florida law, Oregon House Bill 3265 prohibits the state law enforcement, Department of Corrections (DOC), State Police (OSP), 36 County Sheriffs and City Police Officers from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the enforcement of federal immigration law, like honoring ICE immigration detainers.

Recent news, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) working the Northwest Region that encompasses the states of Oregon, Washington and Alaska sent the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” via e-mail the following statement on Juan Jose-Sebastian:

“Updated information, related to a previous news release posted by ICE ERO:

Juan Jose-Sebastian, 26, a citizen and national of Guatemala was removed April 1st by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations. His removal was pursuant to a final order of removal that was issued by an immigration judge July 24, 2019.

https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ero-miami-martin-county-florida-sheriff-arrest-rape-suspect

###” – ICE Public Affairs Spokesperson.

Followers of the “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” interested in learning more about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), important role in “managing all aspects immigration enforcement process” of this country should visit the ERO webpage titled “Enforcement and Removal Operations.”

A thank you goes out to the ICE Public Affairs team who contributed significant information to help make the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” possible.

Lars, the first full week of May 2024 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

