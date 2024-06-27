Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

June 27, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the last week of June 2024 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a report on a 53-year-old foreign national who unlawfully used someone else’s social security to live under a false identity and voted multiple times in both local and national elections who is awaiting sentencing in a U.S. District Court in the state of Washington.

Some background information, on Monday, April 15, 2024 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington (USAOWDW), issued a news release titled “Sumner, Washington, man pleads guilty to disclosure of Social Security Number for more than 20 years of living under a false identity” who the main subject of interest was Roberto Adrian Manzano (U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington Case Number: 3:23-CR- 05299; U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Register Number: 83597-510).

Here is an extended excerpt from USAOWDW’s April 15th news release on Roberto Adrian Manzano:

“Falsely claimed to be a U.S. Citizen for voting and security clearances

Tacoma – A Sumner, Washington man who lived under a false identity for more than 25 years, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to two counts of illegal disclosure of Social Security Number, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Roberto Adrian Manzano, 53, is scheduled for sentencing in front of U.S. District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright on July 11, 2024. Manzano was arrested on October 24, 2023.

According to the plea agreement, Manzano began living under a false identity no later than 2000. Using the false identity, Manzano took a job with a logistics company in Western Washington. On July 17, 2020, Manzano used someone else’s Social Security Number to apply for a Small Business Administration loan. On January 28, 2021, Manzano used the false identity and another person’s Social Security Number to apply for a Security Threat Assessment with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). In evaluating his most recent application, TSA Investigations noticed some conflicting information and referred the matter to the Diplomatic Security Service for investigation.

Manzano admitted in his plea agreement that he used the false identity to unlawfully vote in state and national elections since approximately 2004. Manzano admits that he falsely claimed to be a U.S. Citizen each time he voted illegally.

Both the prosecution and defense have agreed to recommend a five-month prison sentence. The court is not bound by the recommendation and Judge Cartwright can impose any sentence authorized by law.

Disclosure of a Social Security Number is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) with assistance from the TSA.” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

Seeking information on the country of origin of Roberto Adrian Manzano on Monday, June 24, 2024 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington Communication Director.

On the same day, the USAOWDW Communication Director responded via e-mail that Roberto Adrian Manzano is a “Mexican national.”

Roberto Adrian Manzano after his July 11, 2024 scheduled sentencing in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington could join more than 12-thousand Mexican nationals incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

Lars, the last week of June 2024 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross (docfnc) is a reporter on foreign national crime. He is a more than decade long contributor to the “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report.” His past crime reporting can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.



https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2024/06/27/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-360/

The post Criminal Alien of the Week Report June, 27 2024 appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.