Criminal Alien of the Week Report June, 10 2024

June 10, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the second full week of June 2024 has for your radio listeners and website followers a report on a foreign national, an identified criminal alien and repeat immigration violator, who has been federally charged with drug trafficking in a U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon.

Some background information, on Friday, April 5, 2024 the Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a news release titled “Traffic stop leads to seizure of fentanyl and meth – Douglas County” who the subject of interest was Oliver Raul Alvarez Beltran (U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon Case Numbers: 6:24-MJ-00058-MK & 6:24-CR-00200-MC).

Here is an excerpt from OSP’s April 5th news release on Oliver Raul Alvarez Beltran:

“DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. 5 April 2024 – A recent traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Roseburg led to the seizure of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl headed for the streets of Portland.

On April 1, 2024, just after 9 a.m. an Oregon State Trooper stopped a black Chevrolet sedan near milepost 149 on I-5 north for a traffic violation. The trooper suspected criminal activity and received consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, the trooper located 62 pounds of methamphetamine and 22,000 suspected fentanyl laced pills inside the vehicle. The suspect acknowledged the illegal substances were headed to Portland.

Due to the large quantify of substances seized, the suspect, Oliver Raul Alvarez Beltran (21) of Phoenix (AZ), was arrested and federally charged with attempted delivery of a controlled substance.” – Oregon State Police.

After being arrested by the OSP, Oliver Raul Alvarez Beltran (Jail ID: 64443) was initially incarcerated with a U.S. Marshalls Service (USM) Hold placed on him at the Polk County Jail (PCJ) in Dallas, Oregon.

Some historical criminal background information, Oliver Raul Alvarez Beltran (Case Numbers: 2:23-MJ-03414-MTH & 2:23-CR-01499) after a prior arrest on October 10, 2023 was subject of a criminal prosecution in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona according to information obtained by the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report,” sourced from online PacerMonitor research on federal court cases.

During the past prosecution of Oliver Raul Alvarez Beltran (Case Number: 2:23-CR-01499) on October 16, 2023 during a federal court proceeding titled “Order of Detention” his immigration status was revealed in the following way: “Defendant is a citizen of another country, illegally in the United States of America.”

Seeking more detailed information on the historical immigration status of Oliver Raul Alvarez-Beltran on Monday, April 8, 2024 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs for the Northwest Region which encompasses the states of, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024 an ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) responded via e-mail with the following statement on Oliver Raul Alvarez-Beltran:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND:

Oliver Raul Alvarez-Beltran, 20, is a citizen of Mexico unlawfully present in the U.S. After being removed to his home country twice under the order of an immigration judge, Alvarez-Beltran unlawfully re-entered the U.S. on an unknown date, at an unknown location without inspection by an immigration official. Officers assigned to ERO Seattle encountered Alvarez-Beltran following his arrest on charges related to drug trafficking April 1, and he is currently held in Oregon awaiting criminal trial.

Dates and courts of criminal conviction:

• Nov. 7, 2022 – Superior Court of Arizona-Maricopa County, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, 45 days jail, 3 years probation, $1,399.00 fine

• Jan. 18, 2024 – United States District Court District of Arizona, illegal reentry, time served with 3 years of supervised release

Dates of previous removals:

• Jan. 25, 2023

• Jan. 19, 2024

###” – ICE Public Affairs Spokesperson.

Later this month, Oliver Raul Alvarez-Beltran (Case Numbers: 6:24-MJ-00058-MK & 6:24-CR-00200-MC) has scheduled appearances set for June 26. 2024 concerning an Arraignment and Status Conference in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon at the location in Eugene, Oregon.

If in the near future Mexican national Oliver Raul Alvarez-Beltran is convicted and sentenced for drug crimes in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon he could join more than 12-thousand Mexican nationals incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

For "Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report" radio listeners and website followers interested in learning about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), multi-tasking role in the enforcement of are nations immigration laws they can visit the ERO webpage simply titled "Enforcement and Removal Operations ."

A special thank you goes out to the ICE Public Affairs team who continues to contribute significant information to help make the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” possible.

Lars, the second full week of June 2024 and another "Criminal Alien of the Week Report" for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross (docfnc) is a reporter on foreign national crime. He is a more than decade long contributor to the “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report.” His past crime reporting can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.

