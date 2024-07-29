Criminal Alien of the Week Report July, 29 2024

July 29, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the last week of July 2024 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a report on a Mexican national illegally present in the country who has been charged, convicted and sentenced for drug trafficking crimes in a U.S. District Court in the state of Idaho.

Some background information, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho (USAODI), issued a news release titled “Large Scale Methamphetamine Trafficker and Illegal Alien from Mexico Sentenced to 16 Years in Federal Prison” who the subject of interest was identified as Sergio Cisneros-Guzman (U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho Case Number: 1:23-cr-00152-AKB-1):

Here are extended excerpts from USAODI’s July 17, 2024 news release on Sergio Cisneros-Guzman:

“BOISE – Sergio Cisneros-Guzman, a/k/a Salomon Hernandez Medina, 49, a Mexican citizen residing in Nampa, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug-involved premises, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

According to court records, the FBI-led Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating reports that Cisneros-Guzman was trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and firearms out of his landscaping nursery, Rolling Hills Nursery, in Nampa. Law enforcement conducted six undercover controlled buys at Cisneros-Guzman’s nursery totaling approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine and also purchased an AR-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine. A search of Cisneros-Guzman’s nursery resulted in the seizure of an additional 100 grams of methamphetamine, eleven firearms, and $117,264 in cash. The government presented evidence at Cisneros-Guzman’s sentencing that when he sold the AR-style rifle with a high‑capacity magazine along with a half-pound of methamphetamine, he told the undercover officer, “One thing is for sure, if you are involved in a massacre, don’t tell no one who sold it to you. If you want to use it, make sure to clean your fingerprints from the rifle and the ammo.”

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also ordered Cisneros-Guzman to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Cisneros-Guzman, who pleaded guilty to the offenses, agreed to forfeit to the United States the Rolling Hills Nursery, $117,264 in U.S. currency, eleven firearms, magazines and high-capacity magazines, and miscellaneous ammunition. Because Cisneros-Guzman is a Mexican citizen who was illegally present in the United States, he will be deported after serving his 16-year sentence. At sentencing, Judge Brailsford stated that Cisneros-Guzman’s criminal activity involved all the major threats currently facing the United States: illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and illegally possessed and trafficked firearms.” . . .



“This is another example of the criminality happening in our community that has direct ties to Mexico and the Transcontinental Criminal Organizations that operate with impunity in Mexico and have seriously infiltrated communities throughout the United States,” said Canyon County Sheriff and National Sheriffs’ Association President Kieran Donahue. “Thankfully, here in the Treasure Valley, we have the METRO Task Force and other partnerships with local and federal law enforcement that focus on rooting out this type of criminal behavior.”

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force for its efforts in this case. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, including the FBI, the Caldwell Police Department, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, the City and County Narcotics Unit, the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office, the Idaho Department of Correction, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

On July 29, 2024 Sergio Cisneros-Guzman (Booking Number: JCSO23-0061) was incarcerated in the Jerome County Jail (JCJ) located in Jerome, Idaho.

Sergio Cisneros-Guzman in the near future will very likely join more than 12-thousand Mexican nationals currently incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

