Criminal Alien of the Week Report July 2, 2021 by David Cross

This week we have a report for your radio listeners on an illegal alien who has been charged with drug crimes in the state of Oregon.
On June 22, 2021 the Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a news release titled “Another Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs Off the Streets- Klamath County.”
In greater detail, the Oregon State Police’s news release indicated on June 19, 2021 an OSP Trooper stopped Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez, the driver of a vehicle, for an alleged lane violation on U.S. Highway 97 near milepost 264.
During the traffic stop of Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity so a consent search was conducted. A search by police of the vehicle revealed approximately 55.1 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 2.2 pounds of cocaine, and approximately 1,027 grams of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle.
After the discovery of the illicit drugs in the vehicle, Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez (ID: 65283; DOB: 07/25/1984), age 36, was arrested and lodged on June 20, 2021 in the Klamath County Jail in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
The Oregon State Police’s news release inclosing gave credit for assistance by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Agents out of Medford, Oregon.
Focusing on a source for possible criminal charges, a review of the probable cause statement indicated Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez was in possession of false identification from Mexico he allegedly used as identifying documents during the traffic stop.
An OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search reveals the current criminal charges filed in Klamath County Circuit Court involving Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez aka Daniel Martin Ponce aka Daniel Martin Gonzalez:
• File Date: 06/21/2021: Case Number: 21CR29681: Charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, one count of Unlawful Possession of Cocaine, one count of Unlawful Delivery of Cocaine, one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Schedule II and Giving False Information to Police Officer In Connection with a Citation/ Warrant.
Wanting information on the historical immigration status of Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Thursday, June 24, 2021 contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost. The PAO covers the Pacific Northwest region of the country.
On Thursday, July 1, 2021 ICE Public Affairs Officer Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez:
“Daniel M. Ponce-Gonzalez, 36, is a Mexican national who is unlawfully present in the United States. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Ponce-Gonzalez at the Klamath County Jail in Oregon, following his arrest June 20, for unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and criminal conspiracy.
ICE removed Ponce-Gonzalez to Mexico in September 2007, and he voluntarily returned to Mexico in July 2010 after being encountered by U.S. Border Patrol.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Mexican national repeat immigration violator alleged drug trafficker Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez if found guilty and sentenced to prison in a Klamath County Circuit Court room for the numerous drug crimes he has currently been charged with could result in him joining more than five hundred Mexican nationals, all of them with immigration detainers, who are incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.
