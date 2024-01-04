Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

January 4, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the first week of January 2024 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers an updated report on a repeat immigration violator who has been federally charged and convicted of drug trafficking in a U.S. District Court in Medford, Oregon.

Some background information, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon (USAODO), issued a news release titled “Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison for Transporting 55 Pounds of Methamphetamine in Southern Oregon ” who the subject of interest was 39-year-old Daniel Martin Ponce-Gonzalez (U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon Case Number: 1:22-cr-00076).

Here is an extended excerpt from the USAODO’s December 20th news release on Daniel Martin Ponce-Gonzalez:

“MEDFORD, Ore.—A man believed to reside in Yakima, Washington who was caught transporting more than 55 pounds of methamphetamine and more than a thousand fentanyl pills in Southern Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today.

Daniel Martin Ponce-Gonzalez, 39, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, on June 19, 2021, law enforcement stopped a black sedan traveling north on U.S. Route 97 in Klamath County, Oregon. The driver, Ponce-Gonzalez, provided officers with a false name and fake identification documents. During the stop, officers observed signs of drug trafficking and obtained consent from Ponce-Gonzalez and a passenger to search the vehicle. Officers discovered a hidden compartment near the vehicle’s trunk containing more than 55 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately two pounds each of fentanyl pills and cocaine. Ponce-Gonzalez and his passenger were arrested without incident.

On August 5, 2021, Ponce-Gonzalez was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine. Later, on March 3, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned an indictment charging Ponce-Gonzalez with one count of possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with assistance from Oregon State Police (OSP) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Some more detailed background history, on June 22, 2021 the Oregon State Police (OSP) issued news release titled “Another Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs Off the Streets- Klamath County” where one of the subjects of interest was identified as 36-year-old Daniel Ponce Gonzalez (DOB: 07/25/1984).

Here is an extended excerpt from the OSP June 22nd news release on Daniel Ponce Gonzalez:

“On June 19, 2021, at approximately 7:16 P.M. an OSP Trooper from the Klamath Falls Area Command stopped a vehicle for failure to drive within its lane on U.S. Highway 97 near milepost 264. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a consent search was conducted. The search of the vehicle revealed approximately 55.1 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 2.2 pounds of cocaine, and approximately 1,027 grams of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Daniel Ponce Gonzalez (36) from Yakima, Washington, and the passenger was identified as Benjamin Madrigal Birrueta (20) from Madera, California. Mr. Ponce Gonzalez and Mr. Madrigal Birrueta were lodged at the Klamath County Jail for Unlawful Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession and Delivery of Cocaine, Unlawful Possession and Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Forged Instrument.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by Agents from the Medford Offices of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration.” – Oregon State Police

After the Oregon State Police issuing of the June 22nd news release on Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez (Case Number: 21CR29681) the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” did a OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search on him that revealed on July 21, 2021 he had been charged in Klamath County Circuit Court with one count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, one count of Unlawful Possession of Cocaine, one count of Unlawful Delivery of Cocaine, one count of Mfg/Delivery Controlled Substance in Schedule II and one Giving False Information to Peace Officer In Connection with a Citation/Warrant.

Seeking information on Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez’s immigration status on Thursday, June 24, 2021 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs for the Northwest Region.

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 an ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) responded via e-mail with the following statement on Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez:

“Daniel M. Ponce-Gonzalez, 36, is a Mexican national who is unlawfully present in the United States. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Ponce-Gonzalez at the Klamath County Jail in Oregon, following his arrest June 20, for unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and criminal conspiracy.

ICE removed Ponce-Gonzalez to Mexico in September 2007, and he voluntarily returned to Mexico in July 2010 after being encountered by U.S. Border Patrol.” – ICE Public Affairs Spokesperson.

On Friday, August 6, 2021 the state of Oregon dismissed the drug charges against Daniel Martin Ponce Gonzalez, the same day he made his first appearance in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, Medford court location, to face federal drug charges.

Back to the present, summing up the topic of this week’s report, Mexican national Daniel Martin Ponce-Gonzalez removed once by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and another time by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) remains unlawfully present in the country.

On December 22, 2023 Daniel Ponce-Gonzalez (BOP: Register Number: 58931-509) was incarcerated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at Sheridan FCI located in Sheridan, Oregon.

Daniel Martin Ponce-Gonzalez’s criminal conviction and sentencing for drug crimes in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon translates in him having joined more than 12-thousand Mexican nationals incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system. On December 23, 2024 Mexican nationals were 52.5 percent of the criminal aliens incarcerated in BOP prisons.

