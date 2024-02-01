Criminal Alien of the Week Report January, 31 2024

January 31, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the last week of January 2024 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a report on another foreign a national federally charged with drug trafficking in a U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon.

Some background information, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon (USAODO), issued a news release titled “Drug Trafficker Faces Federal Charges After Portland Overdose Death” who the subject of interest was identified as Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel (District of Oregon Court Case Number: 3:23-CR-000235).

Here is an extended excerpt from USAODO’s June 28, 2023 news release on Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel:

“PORTLAND, Ore.—An area drug trafficker is facing federal charges Wednesday after his supply of illicit fentanyl was linked to a fatal overdose in Portland.

Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel, 34, a Mexican National residing in Portland, has been charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.

According to court documents, in April 2023, the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) began investigating a suspected fentanyl overdose of an adult victim in Portland. Investigators identified multiple people involved in a distribution chain responsible for selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills manufactured with fentanyl, some of which were determined to have caused the Portland victim’s overdose death. In May 2023, WIN requested investigative assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Together, WIN and HSI obtained evidence that Diaz-Rangel was involved in the fentanyl distribution chain previously identified.

On June 27, 2023, HSI special agents arrested Diaz-Rangel. At the time of his arrest, Diaz-Rangel possessed approximately 1,000 counterfeit pills and a small quantity of heroin. Inside Diaz-Rangel’s residence, the agents located an additional 30,000 counterfeit pills, several additional pounds of heroin, and more than $10,000 in cash.” – U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel (Booking Number: 20230000948) was incarcerated with a U.S. Marshall Service (USM) placed on him at the Columbia County Jail (CCJ) in St. Helens, Oregon.

Seeking more detailed information on the historical immigration status of Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel on January 10, 2024 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs for the Northwest Region.

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024 an ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) responded via e-mail with the following statement on Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND:



Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel, 34, is a citizen of Mexico unlawfully present in the U.S. U.S. Border Patrol encountered and removed Diaz-Rangel pursuant to Title 42 U.S. Code on two occasions, Oct. 19, 2022, and Oct. 21, 2022. He later unlawfully re-entered the U.S. on an unknown date, at an unknown location without inspection by an immigration official. ERO Seattle encountered Diaz-Rangel on June 28, 2023, following his arrest on federal charges related to drug trafficking, placing an immigration detainer with the U.S. Marshals Service. He is currently being held at the Columbia County Jail in St. Helens, Oregon, while awaiting criminal trial.

###” – ICE Public Affairs Spokesperson.

If in the near future Mexican national Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel is convicted and sentenced for drug tracking crimes in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon he will very likely join more than 24-thousand criminal aliens incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

For “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” radio listeners and website followers interested in learning about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), federal anti-drug trafficking role they should visit the HSI webpage titled “Strategy For Combating Illicit Opioids.”

