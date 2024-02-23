Criminal Alien of the Week Report February, 23 2024

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

February 22, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the third full week of February 2024 has for your radio listeners and website followers a report on two individuals who were federally charged and convicted with international drug trafficking in a U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon.

Some background information, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon (USAODO), issued a news release titled “Two Portland Area Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison” who the main subjects of interest were Rodrigo Diaz-Lopez (U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon Court Case Number: 3:21-cr-00104) and Jonathan Avila-Suarez (U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon Court Case Number: 3:21-cr-00052).

Here is an extended excerpt from USAODO’s May 25th news release on Rodrigo Diaz-Lopez and Jonathan Avila-Suarez:

“PORTLAND, Ore.—On May 25, 2023, two Portland area drug traffickers were sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a Mexican drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine in and around Portland and elsewhere.

Rodrigo Diaz-Lopez, 53, of Gresham, Oregon, and Jonathan Avila-Suarez, 31, of Portland, were sentenced to 135 and 120 months in federal prison, respectively. Both men must also complete five-year terms of supervised release following the completion of their prison sentences.

According to court documents, Diaz-Lopez and Avila-Suarez were part of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) led by two brothers based in Nayarit, Mexico. Diaz-Lopez, who has three prior felony drug trafficking convictions and has been repeatedly removed from the United States following those convictions, served as a sub-distributor in the DTO responsible for receiving illegal narcotics from couriers and other distributors and brokering local sales. Avila-Suarez was a sub-distributor and stash house operator.

In early February 2021, as part of a long-term investigation into the DTO’s operations, special agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) obtained information that Avila-Suarez had arranged for the delivery of 400 grams of heroin to a Portland hotel room. Agents observed the delivery and seized the heroin from Avila-Suarez’s customer. The next day, agents executed a federal search warrant on Avila-Suarez’s Portland apartment. They located and seized large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl packaged for distribution and two firearms.

Around the same time, agents identified Diaz-Lopez and arranged for a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from him. On March 12, 2021, they executed a federal search warrant on Diaz-Lopez’s Gresham residence and seized several kilograms each of methamphetamine, heroin, and counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Agents also located and seized $30,000 in cash, an assault rifle, and a handgun.

On February 21, 2021, Avila-Suarez was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances, using communications facilities in the commission of drug trafficking offenses, and maintaining drug involved premises. On March 15, 2021, Diaz-Lopez was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances. Both men were later indicted on related charges.

On January 25, 2023, Avila-Suarez pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. One month later, on February 21, 2023, Diaz-Lopez pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute heroin.” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Seeking more detailed information immigration status of Rodrigo Diaz-Lopez and Jonathan Avila-Suarez on Monday, November 27, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs for the Northwest Region.

On Friday, December 15, 2023 an ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) responded via e-mail with the following statement on Rodrigo Diaz-Lopez and Jonathan Avila-Suarez:

“For this case specifically, the information you’re requesting is contained in the DEA/USAO news release. There is nothing for where we can provide further comment.”– ICE Public Affairs Spokesperson.

Currently, Rodrigo Diaz-Lopez and Jonathan Avila-Suarez are incarcerated at two separated locations in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

Rodrigo Diaz-Lopez (BOP: Register Number: 66812-065), age 54, on February 22, 2024 was incarcerated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at Lompoc USP located in Lompoc, California. Diaz-Lopez’s estimated date of release from the BOP prison system is September 13, 2030.

Jonathan Avila-Suarez (BOP: Register Number: 30071-509), age 32, on February 22, 2024 was incarcerated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at Sheridan FCI located in Sheridan, Oregon. Avila-Suarez’s estimated date of release from the BOP prison system is September 30, 2029.

