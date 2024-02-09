Criminal Alien of the Week Report February, 08 2024

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

February 8, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the first full week of February 2024 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a report on two foreign nationals who have been federally charged with drug trafficking in a U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon.

Some background information, on Friday, April 7, 2023 the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT), issued a news release titled “Meth/Fentanyl Arrests” who the subjects of interest were identified as Hondurans Jorge Alvarenga and Daniel Mendoza-Archaga.

Here is an extended excerpt from DINT’s April 7, 2023 news release on Jorge Alvarenga and Daniel Mendoza-Archaga:

“Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two Honduran men in the early morning hours of April 6th, 2023. Detectives have been investigating this organization for some time and have developed information indicating they are involved with large scale drug trafficking crimes.

Detectives contacted the individuals as they were sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of NW Garden Valley Blvd in Roseburg, at approximately 2:45 AM on Thursday morning. The individuals had just arrived in the area from California. Both individuals were detained, pending application for a search warrant for their vehicle.

Detectives obtained the search warrant and upon searching the vehicle found a huge amount of both methamphetamine and fentanyl, including a large amount of suspected carfentanil.

As many know at this point, Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic opioid that is the dominant drug of choice among opiate addicts today. Fentanyl has been the driving factor in the astronomical rise in overdose cases across our country, including here in Douglas County. Fentanyl is estimated to be 50 times more potent than heroin.

Carfentanil is a fentanyl analog, but is estimated to be 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Carfentanil is used in the veterinary industry, usually on very large mammals such as elephants. Carfentanil is odorless and tasteless, and is often cut into other drugs like fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin. The dangers of such a drug cannot be overstated.

In the suspects’ vehicle, detectives found the following:

• Approximately 1,614 grams (3.5 pounds) of suspected methamphetamine.

• Approximately 2,000 grams (2 kilos or 4.4 lbs) of suspected fentanyl.

• Approximately 1,000 grams (1 kilo or 2.2 lbs) of suspected carfentanil.

• Assorted drug paraphernalia.

32 year old Jorge Alvarenga, and 26 year old Daniel Mendoza-Archaga were both lodged in the Douglas County jail on the following charges:

• Unlawful Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Methamphetamine

• Unlawful Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance Schedule II.” – Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.

After DINT’s April 7, 2023 news release the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” did a OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search on Jorge Alvarenga (Douglas County Circuit Court Case Number: 23CR16239) and Daniel Mendoza-Archaga (Douglas County Circuit Court Case Number: 23CR16274).

Jorge Alvarenga (aka Jorge Alvarengo) on April 7, 2023 was charged with two counts of Mfg/Delivery Controlled Substance in Schedule II, one count Delivery of Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture of Methamphetamine, one count of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule II and one count Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

On the same date of April 7, 2023 Daniel Enrique Mendoza-Archaga (aka Daniel Mendoza-Archaga) was charged with one count of Mfg/Delivery Counterfeit Substance in Schedule II, one count Delivery of Methamphetamine, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – Schedule II and one count Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

On April 25, 2023 in Douglas County Circuit Court a judge dismissed the drug crime charges against Jorge Alvarenga.

Also on April 25, 2023 in Douglas County Circuit Court a judge dismissed the drug crime charges against Daniel Enrique Mendoza-Archaga.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Jorge Alvarenga-Enriquez (U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon Court Case Number: 6:23-CR-00241) and Daniel Enrique Mendoza-Archaga (U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon Court Case Number: 6:23-CR-00241) made their first appearance in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon where they were charged with federal drug crimes.

Seeking more detailed information immigration status of Jorge Alvarenga-Enriquez and Daniel Enrique Mendoza-Archaga on Monday, January 22, 2024 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs for the Northwest Region.

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024an ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) responded via e-mail with the following statement on Jorge Alvarenga-Enriquez:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND:

Jorge Alvarenga-Enriquez, 32, is a citizen of Honduras unlawfully present in the U.S. who is currently being held in Oregon on charges related to drug trafficking. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) first encountered Alvarenga-Enriquez 12 April 2007, and he has been removed to his home country on six different occasions. ERO Seattle has placed an immigration detainer with the Douglas County Jail, Oregon, where he is currently being held while awaiting criminal trial.

Dates of removal performed by ICE, as ordered by an immigration judge:

• June 12, 2007

• May 14, 2008

• Feb. 18, 2010

• July 18, 2013

• Oct. 17, 2013

• March 29, 2017

###” – ICE Public Affairs Spokesperson.

If in the near future Honduran nationals Jorge Alvarenga-Enriquez and Daniel Enrique Mendoza-Archaga are both criminally convicted and sentenced for drug crimes in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon they could join more than 24-thousand criminal aliens currently incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

For “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” radio listeners and website followers interested in learning about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), multi-tasking role in the enforcement of are nations immigration laws they should visit the ERO webpage simply titled “Enforcement and Removal Operations .”

A special thank you goes out to the ICE Public Affairs team who continues to contribute significant information to help make the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” possible.

Lars, the first full week of February 2024 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross (docfnc) is a reporter on foreign national crime. He is a more than decade long contributor to the “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report.” His past crime reporting can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.



https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2024/02/08/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-342/