Criminal Alien of the Week Report December, 12 2023

December 11, 2023

Lars:

The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the second full week of December 2023 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers the case of a criminal alien and repeat immigration violator who has been federally charged, convicted and sentenced in court to prison for his actions in drug trafficking and role in a kidnapping that resulted in the death of man who resided in the state of Washington.

Some background information, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon (USAODO), issued a news release titled “Portland Area Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 26 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Deadly Kidnapping of Washington State Man” who the main subject of interest was Marcos Alonso Castillo-Bernal (U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon Case Number: 3:19-cr-00489-IM).

Here is an extended excerpt from USAODO’s May 3rd news release on Marcos Alonso Castillo-Bernal:

“PORTLAND, Ore.—A Mexican National residing in Marion County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today for his role in the 2019 kidnapping and murder of a Washington State man and other drug trafficking crimes.

Marcos Alonso Castillo-Bernal, 48, was sentenced to 312 months in federal prison and 10 years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, in 2018, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) began investigating a Mexican drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and counterfeit OxyContin in the Portland area. The DTO was an intermediate source of supply to other organizations in Portland, on the Oregon coast, and in the Olympia, Washington area. In January 2019, Castillo-Bernal assumed control of the DTO and, along with various co-conspirators, was directly responsible for distributing large quantities of the illegal drugs in and around Portland.

From on or about April 9, 2019, until on or about April 13, 2019, Castillo-Bernal and others kidnapped, held hostage, and murdered Ricardo Corral-Moreno, of Olympia, Washington, and disposed of his body in a rural area near Molalla, Oregon. Castillo-Bernal and his co-conspirators targeted Corral-Moreno because of money he owed to Castillo-Bernal and others. Investigators identified ligature marks on Corral-Moreno’s wrists consistent with his having been tied up and determined he died of blunt force injuries to the back of his head. Castillo-Bernal’s DNA was also found on Corral-Moreno’s left cheek and ankle.

On January 6, 2022, a superseding indictment was unsealed charging Castillo-Bernal with various drug trafficking crimes and for his role in Corral-Moreno’s kidnapping and murder. He made his initial appearance in federal court the same day.

On January 18, 2023, Castillo-Bernal pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances, conspiring to commit kidnapping resulting in death, and illegally reentering the U.S.” – U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Currently, on November 27, 2023 Marcos Alonso Castillo-Bernal (BOP Register Number: 20498-047) is incarcerated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at Herlong FCI located in Herlong, California.

Seeking information on Marcos Alonso Castillo-Bernal’s immigration status on Monday, November 27, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Office Public Affairs (OPA), for the Northwest Region.

On the afternoon of Friday, December 8, 2023 an ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) responded via e-mail with the following statement on Marcos Alonso Castillo-Bernal:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND:

Marcos Alonso Castillo-Bernal, 48, is a Mexican national convicted of illegal reentry, drug trafficking, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death, removed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) two times. Castillo-Bernal was first encountered by the legacy U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) March 7, 1995, and was voluntarily returned to Mexico. He later unlawfully re-entered the U.S. on an unknown date, at an unknown location without inspection by an immigration official. ERO Seattle has placed an immigration detainer with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), where Castillo-Bernal is serving his prison sentence.

Dates and courts of criminal conviction:

• June 23, 2006 – U.S. District Court, District of Oregon, felony distribution of heroin, sentence of 30 months followed by supervised release for three years.

• April 8, 2011 – U.S. District Court, District of Arizona, illegal reentry, sentence of 37 months followed by supervised release for two years.

• May 3 – U.S. District Court, District of Oregon, illegal reentry, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death, concurrent sentences on each charge of 41 months, 312 months, and 312 months.

Dates of removal performed by ICE, as ordered by an immigration judge:

• Feb. 8, 2008

• March 27, 2013

###” – ICE Public Affairs Spokesperson.

Summing up the topic of this week’s report, Mexican national Marcos Alonso Castillo-Bernal, convicted two times for illegal reentry into the United States, sentenced for each conviction to incarceration time in federal prison, ordered removed by U.S. Immigration Judge two times in the past from the United States, is clearly brazenly unlawfully present in the country.

Jose Isidro Zuniga Torres’ most recent criminal convictions and sentencing in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon translates in him having joined more than 13-thousand Mexican nationals incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system. On November 25, 2023 Mexican nationals were 52.6 percent of the criminal aliens incarcerated in BOP prisons.

