Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

August 22, 2024

By David Olen Cross

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the third full week of August 2024 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a report on a identified Honduran national who has been charged with drug trafficking crimes in a U.S. District Court in the state of Oregon.

Some background information, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon (USAODO), issued a news release titled “Alleged Fentanyl Trafficker Extradited from Honduras to the United States to Face Federal Charges”who the subject of interest was Orbin Alfredo Velasquez Layaire (U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon Court Case Number: 3:23-CR-375-MO).

Here is a extended excerpt from USAODO’s August 7, 2024 news release on Orbin Alfredo Velasquez Layaire :

“PORTLAND, Ore.—A Honduran national under federal indictment for conspiring with others to distribute fentanyl was extradited from Honduras to the United States this week to face charges in the District of Oregon.

Orbin Alfredo Velasquez Layaire, 38, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, in September 2022, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, special agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) learned that Velasquez was actively involved in distributing fentanyl in Oregon. Investigators soon learned that Velasquez ran a dispatch-style organization that received and processed drug orders from customers in and around Portland.

In early 2023, investigators learned Velasquez had fled to Honduras. On November 15, 2023, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Velasquez with conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

On June 13, 2024, Velasquez was arrested in Honduras. On August 6, 2024, he was extradited to the United States.

Velasquez made his initial appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a 5-day jury trial scheduled to begin on October 8, 2024.

This case was investigated by DEA with assistance from the DEA Tegucigalpa, Honduras Country Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Seattle Field Office.” – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

On Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Orbin Alfredo Velasquez Layaire (SID: 26541592; SWIS ID: 834359) was in the custody of the Multnomah County Jail (MCJ) in Portland, Oregon. During time period Orbin Alfredo Velasquez Layaire was incarcerated at MCJ a U.S. Marshals Service (USM) Hold was placed on him.

Since Monday, August 12, 2024 Orbin Alfredo Velasquez Layaire (SID: 26541592; USM Hold) has been in the custody of the Columbia County Jail (CCJ) in Saint Helens, Oregon.

An important fact to understand, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), through ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), undertakes a significant role in the federal government’s law enforcement anti-drug trafficking mission.

Seeking detailed information on the historical immigration status of Honduran national Orbin Alfredo Velasquez Layaire the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail on Monday, August 12, 2024 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs for the Northwest Region which encompasses the states of Alaska, Oregon and Washington.

As of Wednesday, August 21, 2024 ICE Public Affairs for the Northwest Region has not been able to fulfill the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” requests for a statement on the historical immigration status of Orbin Alfredo Velasquez Layaire.

If Honduran national Orbin Alfredo Velasquez Layaire is eventually convicted in U.S. District Court the District of Oregon for the drug trafficking crimes he could be sentenced to join more than 23-thousand criminal aliens incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

Lars, the third full week of August 2024 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross (docfnc) is a reporter on foreign national crime. He is a more than decade long contributor to the “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report.” His past crime reporting can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.



https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2024/08/22/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-365/

The post Criminal Alien of the Week Report August,22 2024 appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.