Criminal Alien of the Week Report August,1 2024

By David Olen Cross

August 1, 2024

The “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the first week of August 2024 has for radio show listeners and webpage followers a report on the number of criminal aliens incarcerated in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) prison system.

U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons: Criminal Alien Report July 2024



The United States having a significant foreign national population residing within the nation’s boundaries, be they legally or illegally present in the country, unfortunately includes those who commit crimes.

The extent and impact of foreign national crime on the U.S. citizens and residents of this country is clearly revealed by a simple search on the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) inmates statistics website under the heading of inmate citizenship.

Here are the countries of origin, moreover, the number and percentage of those countries citizens recently incarcerated in the U.S. BOP prison system (Note: The most recent BOP crime numbers available were from July 27, 2024.).

Inmate Citizenship:

– Mexico 12,336 inmates7.9 percent;

– Dominican Republic 1,539 inmates, 1.0 percent;

– Colombia 1,418 inmates, 0.9 percent;

– Cuba 635 inmates, 0.4 percent;

– Other / unknown countries 7,661 inmates, 4.9percent;

– United States 132,615 inmates, 84.9 percent;

Total: 156,204 inmates.

To explain the meaning of these preceding criminal alien inmate numbers and percentages, I will translate them into words:

Combining July 27th BOP criminal alien inmate numbers, there were 23,589 criminal aliens in the BOP prison system. Alien inmates were 15.1 percent of the federal prison population.

With 12,336 Mexican nationals being incarcerated in the BOP prison system, at 52.3 percent, they represent a significant majority of criminal aliens in federal prisons.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons breaks down the federal prison population into 13 types of offenses. One of the top five offenses, the reason inmates are serving time in federal prisons is for immigration crimes. There were 6,542 inmates in the BOP prison system incarcerated for immigration crimes; they were 4.5 percent of the federal prison population.

Lars, the first week of August 2024 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross (docfnc) is a reporter on foreign national crime. He is a more than decade long contributor to the “Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report.” His past crime reporting can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.



