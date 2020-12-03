Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 12-3-20 By David Cross
December 3, 2020
It has been an interesting first week in the month of December when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine for Pacific Northwest radio listeners a previously deported criminal illegal alien sex offender arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection who was convicted of a sex crime in the state of Oregon.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Public Affairs November 19, 2020 news release titled “Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Arrests Two More Sex Offenders” CBP Agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 apprehend Lucas Morales-Perez, age 21, for illegal presence in the United States.
Border Patrol Agents doing the processing of Lucas Morales-Perez, during records checks, discovered he was a Guatemalan national who had been arrested by the Woodburn Police Department in 2017 for Sexual Assault. Furthermore, in 2018 Marion County Circuit Court convicted Morales-Perez of three counts of Rape in the Third Degree and sentenced him to 120 days in jail and 60 months probation.
An OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search confirms Lucas Morales-Perez in 2018 was convicted in Marion County Circuit Court (Case Number: 17CR83657; SID: 22517260; DOB: 06/16/1999) of three counts of Rape in the Third Degree. A Marion County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Lucas Morales-Perez to 120 days in the county jail and 60 months of probation.
Wanting additional information historical immigration status of Lucas Morales-Perez, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Northwest Regional Communications Director (RCD) Tanya Roman.
On Tuesday, December 1, 2020 ICE Northwest Regional Communications Director Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Lucas Morales-Perez:
“Luca Morales-Perez, 21, is a Guatemalan national with multiple felony rape convictions, who has been removed from the U.S. on two prior occasions. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed Morales-Perez from the U.S. Oct. 31, 2018, based on a final order of removal issued by a federal immigration judge in September 2018. He later illegally reentered the U.S. in 2019, and ICE again removed him to Guatemala this past August. He is not currently in ICE custody.” – Tanya Román, ICE Northwest Regional Communications Director.
Please contact U.S. Border Patrol for additional information.
On Background:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is charged with enforcing federal immigration laws enacted by Congress. Officers with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) are sworn law enforcement officers who carry out the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens found to be in the United States unlawfully. ICE allocates the agency’s finite immigration enforcement resources by prioritizing public and national security threats, immigration fugitives and illegal reentrants. However, all of those in violation of immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.
Aliens processed for removal may receive their legal due process from federal immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). EOIR is an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice, and is separate from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case. ICE officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges. For more information on EOIR, visit: https://www.justice.gov/eoir/. – ICE Public Affairs
Guatemalan national criminal illegal alien Lucas Morales-Perez is an example of dozens of previously deported sex offenders that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have apprehended in Fiscal Year 2021 who have illegally reentered the U.S.
Lars, first week in the month of December and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
