Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 12-10-20 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
December 10, 2020
Lars:
It has been an interesting first full week in the month of December when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we take a look at a U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) immigration enforcement statement on a criminal illegal alien with a criminal history in Whatcom County, Washington.
Some back ground information, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” is always looking for ICE immigration enforcement stories; ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director (RCD) Tanya Roman provided this week’s report with the following statement on Thursday, December 10, 2020:
“Jose Vazquez-Lopez, 49, is a citizen of Mexico who is in the United States illegally. Vazquez-Lopez is a criminal alien with a long history of disregarding the country’s immigration laws, having been voluntarily returned or removed to Mexico at least 10 times since 1999.
“On Dec. 8, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers encountered Vazquez-Lopez as part of a targeted enforcement action. During the encounter, ERO officers confirmed an immigration judge had issued him a final order of removal in 2006 and 2007 and was previously removed from the U.S. and was taken into ICE custody without incident.
“During processing, ICE ERO officers discovered Vazquez-Lopez had an outstanding local arrest warrant for vehicular assault. ICE ERO served Vazquez-Lopez with a Notice to Appear and turned him over to the custody the Whatcom County Jail based on the outstanding warrant.
“Vazquez-Lopez’s criminal history also includes convictions in 2008 for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Northwest Region Communications Director.
“ON BACKGROUND:
ICE makes arrest and custody determinations on an individual basis based on the totality of the circumstances and does so in compliance with federal law and agency policy.
Aliens processed for removal may receive their legal due process from federal immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). EOIR is an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice and is separate from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case. ICE officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges.” – ICE Public Affairs.
To confirm the criminal history of Jose Vazquez-Lopez in the state of Washington (Whatcom County), the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” did an “Odyssey Portal – Washington Courts Online Case Search” on Vazquez-Lopez, an individual who can be best descibed as a serial immigration violator.
Jose Vazquez-Lopez (Case Number: 18-1-00601-37; File Date: 04/30/2018) did have a June 27, 2018 Bench Warrant on him out of Whatcom County, Washington.
Since December 8, 2020 Jose Vazquez-Lopez (Booking Number: 49061; Event #: 2018W11450) has been incarcerated at the Whatcom County Jail in Bellingham, Washington.
A viewing of the online Whatcom County Jail Roster reveals Jose Vazquez-Lopez was booked into the jail by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and he is charged with Vehicular Assault — No Bail Allowed.
Lars, the first full week in the month of December and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
