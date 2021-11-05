Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 11-5-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
November 5, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting first week in the month of November 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
This week we have a “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for your radio listeners and webpage readers a news report on a criminal alien allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a child in the state of Washington and killing of the same child in the state of Oregon.
On Sunday, October 31, 2021 the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) issued a news release titled “Vancouver Police respond to threats call and subsequent homicide.”
The October 31st VPD news release didn’t disclose the name of the two-year-old child victim or alleged adult father perpetrator of the homicide only an outline of the date, time and suspected locations the alleged crimes occurred in the states of Washington and Oregon.
On Monday, November 1, 2021 the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) issued a news release titled “Father arrested in Child’s Death.”
The November 1st PPB news release also didn’t disclose the name of the two-year-old child victim but identified alleged adult father perpetrator of the homicide as 31-year-old Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza.
Filling in some of details the not included in the Vancouver Police Department news release, the PPB news release indicated Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza was arrested on October 31st by the Vancouver Police and charged with Murder in the First Degree, Kidnapping in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
The PPB news release confirmed the location of the alleged homicide of the two-year-old child as having occurred in the state of Oregon.
The “Criminal Aliens of the Week Report Vancouver” investigated and determined on November 1, 2021 Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza (CFN: 243099) was in the custody of the Clark County Jail (CCJ) in Vancouver, Washington.
Since Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza’s arrest by the Vancouver Police on October 31, 2021 for the alleged crimes that took the life of a two-year-old child, his initial custody at the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington, law enforcement authorities have transferred him across state lines to the custody of the Multnomah County Jail (MCJ) in Portland, Oregon.
A viewing of the Multnomah County Jail website indicates Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza aka Gustavo Enrique Villalobos-Carranza (SWIS ID: 830681) entered into in the custody of the county jail on November 2nd, furthermore, he has been charged with Murder in the First Degree, Kidnapping in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
An OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search reveals the current felony case being adjudicated in Multnomah County Circuit Court involving Gustavo Enrique Villalobos-Carranza (aka Gustavo Enrique Villalobos-Carranzo):
• File Date: 11/01/2021: Case Number: 21CR53319: Charge Date 10/31/2021 one count of Murder in the First Degree, one count of Kidnapping in the First Degree and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Some background information, on Monday, November 1, 2021 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” was searching for an individual involved in a crime to have U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs investigate in regards to that person’s immigration status.
On the same day, the “Criminal Alien of the Week” reporter sent via e-mail ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost the “Portland Police Bureau’s news release on the arrest of alleged child killer Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza.”
On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 ICE Public Affairs Officer David Yost sent the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” via e-mail the following statement on the immigration status of Gustavo Enrique Villalobos-Carranza:
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed an immigration detainer on Gustavo Enrique Villalobos-Carranza with the Multnomah County Jail in Portland, Oregon, Nov. 2, following his Oct. 31 arrest related to the death of a child. Villalobos-Carranza is not currently in ICE custody. ICE places immigration detainers when the agency has probable cause that a noncitizen may be removable (deportable) from the United States.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Gustavo Enrique Villalobos-Carranza if found guilty and sentenced to prison in a Multnomah County Circuit Court room for any or all the of the three crimes he has currently been charged with could result in him joining more than seven hundred criminal aliens, all of them with immigration detainers, who are incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.
Lars, the first week in the month of November 2021 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and followers of the show’s website.
