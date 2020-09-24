Criminal Alien of the Week Report 09-24-20 by David Cross
It has been an interesting full fourth in the month of September 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we report on for your radio listeners a criminal alien serial killer who has been serving a life sentence for homicides connected to the states of Oregon and Washington.
Identified as a serial killer, Keith Hunter Jesperson alias the Happy Face Killer (SID: 11620304; DOB: 04/06/1955), age 65, is currently incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system serving a life sentence for the crimes of Aggravated Murder and Murder (Note: The information on the locations of Keith Hunter Jesperson’s murder convictions was obtained from the DOC Oregon Offender Search website.):
– Keith Hunter Jesperson (Docket Number: 951138546/1) began his sentence and entered into custody of the DOC for the crime Aggravated Murder is indicated as County Multnomah on November 2, 1995;
– Keith Hunter Jesperson (Docket Number: 952695CR) began his sentence and entered into custody of the DOC for the crime Murder is indicated as County Washington on December 15, 1995.
Jesperson’s earliest date of release from the DOC prisons system is March 1, 2063.
Keith Hunter Jesperson is currently incarcerated at the Oregon State Penitentiary (OSP) in Salem, Oregon.
Records obtained from the DOC indicate Keith Hunter Jesperson has been identified by U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) as a Canadian national criminal alien who ICE has lodged an immigration detainer.
Some historical background information, Keith Hunter Jesperson, a long-haul truck driver, is credited in a multi state crime spree with killing at least eight women in the early to mid 1990s in Oregon, Washington, California and Florida.
Focusing on four Pacific Northwest murder victims of Keith Hunter Jesperson:
– Oregon identified murder victims of the serial killer include Taunja Bennett killed in January 1990 and Laurie Ann Pentland killed in November 1992;
– Washington identified murder victims of the serial killer include Angela Surbrize killed in January 1995 and Julie Ann Winningham killed in March 1995.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Saturday, September 19, 2020 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Alethea Smock a request for information on the historical immigration status of Keith Hunter Jesperson.
On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 ICE Public Affairs Officer Smock sent via e-mail the following statement on Keith Hunter Jesperson:
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer with the Oregon Department of Corrections Dec. 12, 1998, on convicted murderer Keith Hunter Jesperson so the agency can assume custody of him and remove him to Canada upon his release from prison.
The former Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) encountered Jesperson in January 1996 at the Oregon State Penitentiary while serving a murder sentence. INS issued him charging documents in February 1996 and entered him into immigration proceedings. In May 1996, an immigration judge ordered his removal from the U.S.” – Alethea Smock, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Canadian serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson on August 1, 2020 was one of 117 criminal aliens incarcerated for homicide in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system who have immigration detainers lodged on them.
The post Criminal Alien of the Week Report 09-24-20 by David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.