Criminal Alien of the Week Report 09-08-23

September 8, 2023

The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the first full week of September 2023 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers another far too common case of a criminal alien who was found guilty, convicted and sentenced by a judge to prison for multiple sex crimes of children out of Washington County, Oregon.

Some background information, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 the Washington County District Attorney’s Office (WCDAO) issued a news release titled “Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez Convicted on Multiple Counts in Sexual Abuse Case.”

Here is the text of the brief WCDAO’s news release regarding the resolution of the criminal case against Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez:

“HILLSBORO, Ore.- On March 16, 2022, Judge Andrew Erwin found Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez guilty of three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sodomy, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse in a bench trial. Deputy District Attorney Sara Loebner prosecuted the case against the defendant.

In January of 2021, one of the defendant’s three victims reported that he abused her years prior. She also told Beaverton police that another child was abused by the defendant during the same time. Investigators contacted the second victim who confirmed the abuse and provided additional details. During the investigation, a third victim was also identified.

The first victim to come forward exchanged text messages with the defendant in which he admitted to the abuse and apologized for his actions. Investigators also spoke to the defendant after he was arrested. He again admitted to the abuse.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office wishes to commend the victims in the case for their courage and participation in the court process. This office also thanks Beaverton police and the Oregon Department of Human Services for their work.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.” – Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

After Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez’s April 27, 2022 sentencing in Washington County Circuit Court, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on August 28, 2023 did a OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search on him (Case Numbers: 21CR09805 and 21CR46680) that confirmed a Washington County judge during a bench trial found he was guilty of three counts of first-degree Rape and seven counts of first-degree Sexual Abuse, one count of first-degree Sodomy and two counts of second degree Sex Abuse.

Also on August 28, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” did a Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Oregon Offender Search (OOS) and found out Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez (Case Numbers: 21CR09805 and 21CR46680; SID: 23466181; DOB: 08/25/1977), age 46, is currently in the custody of the DOC prison system at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) located in Umatilla, Oregon (Note: Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez (SID: 23466181) is not indicated as having a Internal Revenue Service (IRS) name).

Seeking information on Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez’s immigration status on Monday, August 28, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Director of Communications for the Northwest Region Alethea Smock.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023 ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND (attributable to an ICE official):

Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez, 46, is a Mexican national previously convicted in Oregon of criminal mischief, reckless driving, sexual abuse, and rape. Seattle Enforcement and Removal Operation (ERO) encountered Cinencio-Gonzalez .Aug. 8, 2022, placing an immigration detainer the same day with the Oregon Department of Corrections, where he remains in custody.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.

Summing up the topic of this week’s report, Mexican national sexual predator Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez for his multiple sex crime convictions of children is spending a total of 48-years, 10-months and 10-days with hundreds criminals aliens with immigration detainers who are incarcerated for sex crimes in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.

Once again the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” sends out a special thank you to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs team who contributed significant information to help make this report” possible.

Lars, the first full week of September 2023 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

