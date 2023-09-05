Criminal Alien of the Week Report 09-05-23

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

September 5, 2023

Lars:

The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the first full week of September 2023 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers another far too common case of a illegal alien who was found guilty, convicted and sentenced by a judge to prison for multiple sex crimes against female child out of Washington County, Oregon.

Some background information, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 the Washington County District Attorney’s Office (WCDAO) issued a news release titled “Child Rapist Sentenced to 600 Months in Prison.”

Here is the text of the brief WCDAO’s news release regarding the resolution of the criminal case against Jose David Satey-Sanchez:

“HILLSBORO, Ore.- On March 5, 2019, Washington County Judge Janelle Wipper sentenced Jose David Satey-Sanchez to 600 months in prison. Satey-Sanchez was convicted of 13 counts of sexual-abuse related crimes in February of 2019. Of the charges, eight were tried before Judge Wipper and five were tried before a jury. Deputy District Attorney Andy Pulver prosecuted the case.

Law enforcement first began investigating Satey-Sanchez in 2014 when a nine-year-old child made disclosures of abuse to her mother. Her mother didn’t believe the allegations and never reported them to police. However, a teacher overheard the victim talking about the crimes and alerted authorities immediately.

When the victim’s mother refused to make Satey-Sanchez leave the home, authorities were forced to place the girl in foster care.

In 2015 the girl recanted the allegations at the encouragement of her mother and was returned to her mother’s custody. Satey-Sanchez continued to have contact with the child despite orders barring him from doing so. He continued to sexually abuse the victim during this time.

In 2017 Satey-Sanchez subjected the child to rape for the first time. This abuse was immediately reported. Experts at CARES Northwest interviewed her and found her accusations credible. A rape kit was collected and subsequent analysis by the Oregon State Police Forensics Laboratory revealed the presence of Satey-Sanchez’s DNA.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office would like to acknowledge the work of our partners at the Hillsboro Police Department, the Oregon State Police Forensics Laboratory, and CARES Northwest for their assistance on this challenging case.

Satey-Sanchez will be turned over to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.” – Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

After Jose David Satey-Sanchez’s March 5, 2019 sentencing in Washington County Circuit Court, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on August 21, 2023 did a OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search on him (Case Number: 18CR52934) that confirmed the court had found he was guilty of one count of First Degree Unlawful Sexual Penetration, one count of Second Degree Unlawful Sexual Penetration, two counts of First Degree Sodomy, one count of Second Degree Sodomy, four counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse, one count of First Degree Rape, one count of Second Degree Rape, one count of Incest and one count of Luring a Minor.

Also on August 21, 2023 the “Alien of Criminal the Week Report” did a Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Oregon Offender Search (OOS) and found out Jose David Satey-Sanchez (aka Diego Riscajche-Lopez; Case Number: 18CR52934; SID: 13236547; DOB: 12/14/1980), age 42, entered into custody of the DOC prison system on March 6, 2019 and he is currently being incarcerated at the Oregon State Penitentiary (OSP) located in Salem, Oregon (Note: The results of the DOC Oregon Offender Search (OOS) on Jose David Satey-Sanchez (SID: 13236547) revealed he used the three aliases of Diego S, Antonio Santiago and Diego Riscajche-Lopez).

Doing more in-depth research into Jose David Satey-Sanchez’s criminal record in the state of Oregon, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” discovered through the use of Washington County Jail (WCJ) immigration detainer records that on May 10, 2010 he was using the name Diego Riscajche-Lopez (Case Number: C101033CR; SID: 13236547; DOB: 12/14/1980) while in WCJ custody charged with two counts of Identity Theft, two counts of First Degree Forgery and two counts of First Degree Possession of a Forged Instrument.

Another OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search on August 21, 2023 by the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” revealed on June 7, 2010 Diego Riscajche-Lopez (aka Jose David Satey-Sanchez; Case Number: C101033CR) in Washington County Circuit Court was convicted of two counts of First Degree Possession of a Forged Instrument (Misdemeanor Class A) and given a suspended sentence and two-years probation (Note: The OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search on Diego Riscajche-Lopez’s (Case Number: C101033CR) also revealed his alias as being Jose David Satey-Sanchez during the prosecution of this criminal case.).

Seeking information on Jose David Satey-Sanchez’s immigration status on Thursday, August 24, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Director of Communications for the Northwest Region Alethea Smock.

On Friday, September 1, 2023 ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Jose David Satey-Sanchez:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND (attributable to an ICE official):

Jose David Satey-Sanchez, 42, is a Guatemalan national who is unlawfully present in the United States. Satey was convicted by the Washington County Circuit Court of misdemeanor false information to a police officer Aug. 19, 1999, receiving a sentence of two years probation; misdemeanor criminal possession of a forged instrument June 27, 2005, receiving a sentence of two years probation; two counts of misdemeanor criminal possession of a forged Instrument June 7, 2010, receiving two years probation; and on charges related to sexual assault of a minor March 5, 2019, receiving a sentence of 600 months. He is currently held by the Oregon Department of Corrections.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.

Summing up the topic of this week’s report, illegally present in the United States, Guatemalan national sexual predator Jose David Satey-Sanchez for his multiple sex crime convictions against a female child is spending a total of 49-years, 5-months and 3-days with hundreds criminals aliens with immigration detainers who are incarcerated for sex crimes in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.

Once again a special thank you goes out to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs team who contributes significant information to help make the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” possible.

Lars, the first full week of September 2023 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

