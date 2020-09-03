Criminal Alien of the Week Report 09-03-20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting first week in the month of September 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have an update for your radio listeners on a criminal illegal alien who had been charged with multiple sex crimes against a young female in the state of Oregon.
On August 28, 2020 the Washington County District Attorney’s Office (WCDAO) issued a news release titled “Claudio Valentin-Espinoza Convicted on Multiple Counts in Sexual Abuse Case.”
According to the District Attorney’s Office’s news release, on August 27, 2020 a Washington County jury had found Claudio Valentin-Espinoza, age 43, guilty of guilty of First-Degree Unlawful Sexual Penetration and two counts of First-Degree Sexual Abuse..
Here are detailed excerpts from the Washington County District Attorney’s Office August 28, 2020 news release that describe events that led up to the investigation and arrest of Claudio Valentin-Espinoza:
“In November of 2012, the defendant sexually abused a young female victim who was known to him at the time. That abuse was not reported until 2015. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office then launched an investigation. Detectives found that the defendant abruptly quit his job and fled the state after the victim’s mother confronted him with the allegations. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.
In October of 2019, law enforcement in Sonoma County, California arrested the defendant. He was then extradited back to Oregon to face the above charges.” – WCDAO
Currently Claudio Valentin-Espinoza (ID 89576; DOB: 12/03/1977) is incarcerated at the Washington County Jail in Hillsboro, Oregon awaiting his September 16, 2020 sentencing hearing.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Monday, August 31, 2020 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Alethea Smock a request for information on the historical immigration status of Claudio Valentin-Espinoza.
On Wednesday, September 2, 2020 ICE Public Affairs Officer Smock sent via e-mail the following statement on Claudio Valentin-Espinoza:
“Claudio Valentin-Espinoza, 43, is a Mexican citizen and convicted criminal alien with an egregious criminal history going back more than a decade. He initially illegally entered the U.S. in 2001 at an unknown location.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) initially encountered and lodged a detainer in 2008 for Valentin-Espinoza with Washington County Jail following his arrest and subsequent conviction for child neglect. An immigration judge ordered him removed from the U.S. Oct. 15, 2008 pursuant to a stipulated order of removal. On Oct. 20, 2008, Washington County Jail transferred him to ICE custody, and he was removed from the U.S. to Mexico, Oct. 25, 2008. He later illegally reentered the U.S. at an unknown location and time.
Valentin-Espinoza convictions include two convictions in Washington County, Oregon for probation violations for hit and run; and two convictions in Beaverton, Oregon – one for child neglect.
ICE ERO encountered Valentin-Espinoza again following his arrest in Windsor, California, Oct. 26, 2019, and lodged a detainer the next day with Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Center, Santa Rosa, California.
In March, ICE ERO lodged a detainer on Valentin-Espinoza with Washington County Jail following his arrest and subsequent guilty verdict of sexual abuse and sexual penetration. The sentencing for these crimes is pending.” – Alethea Smock, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“ON BACKGROUND:
ICE’s mission remains consistent: to identify, arrest and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the country illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.
Illegal re-entry is a federal criminal charge, and violators may face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Under previous ICE policies, it was not standard for the agency to routinely issue immigration detainers, therefore , in 2016 once was not issued on this individual. Under current policies, ICE routinely issues immigration detainers to the greatest extent practicable.” – ICE Public Affairs.
After criminal illegal alien Claudio Valentin-Espinoza is sentenced for his sex crimes against the young female in a Washington County Circuit Court room he will be joining as many as 377 other Mexican national sex offenders who are now incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.
The post Criminal Alien of the Week Report 09-03-20 by David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.